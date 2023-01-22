The Whisper-Quiet Humidifier Nearly 3,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With Is on Sale for $39

The best-seller helps relieve dry skin and stuffy noses.

Published on January 22, 2023 07:00AM EST

LEVOIT Humidifiers for Bedroom Large Room tout
Photo:

Levoit

With the weather being as cold as it has been lately, you’ve probably noticed your skin feeling extra dry or your sinuses going haywire. It’s not in your head—it’s in the air. 

The lack of humidity just may be the culprit since dry air is more prominent during the winter months, but you don’t have to wait until summer to experience relief. That’s because humidifiers that bring moisture back into the air are a reliable, inexpensive solution to ease symptoms of itchy eyes, flaky skin, or respiratory issues. And this best-selling option from Levoit is one to check out. 

LEVOIT Humidifiers for Bedroom Large Room

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $44); amazon.com

Ideal for bedrooms and living spaces, the Levoit Dual 150 Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is designed with a 3-liter tank that can accommodate rooms up to 290 square feet. All you have to do is fill the tank with room-temperature water and twist the knob at the base. This allows you to adjust the amount of mist that comes out. And if you want a precise mist flow, just turn the 360-degree nozzle up at the top, and voilà

Because the humidifier has a decent-sized water tank, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 25 hours of comfort at home. And if you want to create a calming space for reading, meditation, or winding down, this humidifier can certainly help. Shoppers love to drop in essential oils like lavender, mint, and more to disperse a relaxing scent with the mist.

Another perk? Reviewers confirm that the humidifier is so quiet, they don’t get disturbed while sleeping. The Levoit humidifier makes about 28 decibels of sound, which is about the noise level of a whisper, according to the Hearing Health Foundation. It’s so quiet, several people run the Levoit in their nurseries, too and their children still sleep like, well, a baby. 

And if you haven’t noticed, this humidifier looks like a smart home tool that doubles as decor. Its sleek appearance allows you to put it in any room without messing with your style. Additionally, the humidifier’s relatively compact frame can sit nicely on your side table, desk, or nightstand without taking up the entire frame.  

One note: You should be cleaning your humidifier regularly, at least once a week, depending on how often you use it, according to WebMD. That’s why an easy to open lid and removable parts, like how this Levoit humidifier is designed, is key. It’s easy to pour left-over water out and dry, and shoppers say retrieving the parts and washing them in the sink while deep cleaning is a breeze. 

You can see why this humidifier is an Amazon best-seller, loved by tons of shoppers, many who suffer from symptoms linked to dry air. In fact, the Levoit humidifier has nearly 3,000 five-star ratings to date. 

“This machine has helped me wake up feeling noticeably better,” wrote one reviewer who usually wakes up with dry eyes, sore throat, and cough. The shopper likes to use the Levoit humidifier while sick and shares that it runs quietly and does not emit bright lights for a good night’s rest. 

Want to see how the humidifier can impact your home life? Try out the Levoit cool mist humidifier now while it’s marked down to $39 at Amazon. 

