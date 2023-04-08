This Robot Vacuum Cleaner With 7,300+ Five-Star Ratings Leaves Floors ‘Sparkling Clean’—and It’s 66% Off at Amazon

If your floors and carpets are suffering the seasonal resurgence of dirt and even pet shedding, know that you are not alone. Instead of having to drag out your clunky vacuum every day for a much-needed clean, this automatic floor cleaner can do the work for you—and it’s on sale for 66 percent off at Amazon.



The Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum is a smart cleaning tool that can effectively suck up pet hair and dirt thanks to its powerful motor. It also runs on four different vacuum modes that goes beyond just the traditional automatic clean. Other modes include light spot cleaning for small messes, edge cleaning for corners, and a zig-zag approach to get it all. And if you see a specific mess not getting picked up, you can easily switch between methods throughout the process.

Amazon

To buy: $89 (was $260); amazon.com.

This vacuum cleaner connects to your smartphone so you can control the process from anywhere. You can create a timed schedule for your vacuum, track the device’s location, and modify the desired direction and cleaning power—just to name a few popular features.

Plus, the robot vacuum has many other tech-savvy features like anti-collision sensors to prevent running into walls and furniture, as well as a long-lasting battery life of up to 120 minutes. It is designed to self charge when it’s running low on battery right on the charging dock.

Bonus: You can forget about messing with matted clusters caught in the vacuum’s roller brush. That’s because this vacuum has a brush-free design that relies on the device’s suction to pull in unwanted dirt and debris directly into the dustbin. No reaching, pulling, or untangling needed.



The popular vacuum has earned more than 7,300 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of which are pet owners, who love the vacuum’s impressive power. Some say it not only saves them time, but is “wonderful at picking up pet-hair” and leaves floors “sparkling clean.”



One shopper wrote, “My entire house is luxury vinyl, no throw rugs, and somehow it manages to cover every room.” They also added that, “the vacuum picks up all the fur, plus dirt… I love that there's no roller to have to cut the fur out of every day.”



Another Amazon shopper wrote, “This vacuum is extremely convenient. You can schedule a cleaning on the app [it] has different cleaning settings and suction strengths. It’s super easy to clean. Goes from hard floor to carpet easily. Picks up all my pets' hair and kids' messes! Best robot vacuum in my opinion.”



Ready for a hands-free floor cleaning experience this spring? Snag the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum while this major sale lasts.