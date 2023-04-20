Le Creuset Just Launched a New Color—And It's Perfect for Spring

Le Creuset has been a kitchen staple for nearly 100 years. It’s easy to understand why. The French brand's cast iron enameled cookware is beautifully designed, every piece is high quality, distributes heat evenly, and helps make delicious meals. Best of all, while this cookware certainly doesn't come cheap, it’s known for lasting through multiple generations of home chefs.

But perhaps Le Creuset is best known for offering products in a rainbow of colors from the signature cerise red to nectar yellow and a vintage-looking olive green. In April 2023, the brand launched a new color that is sure on its way to becoming a classic: say hello to shallot.

Introducing Shallot

Inspired by the highly underrated vegetable, this lavender/gray hue is about to bring a pop of subtle, neutral color to kitchens everywhere. “It is hard to achieve color stability with such light colors,” explains a specialist from Le Creuset’s color lab. “Expertise on enamel and selection of specific pigments is essential.”

This hue is warm yet neutral and undeniably sophisticated. It’s a color that has rarely been used in the kitchen, until now.

While there are nearly 150 different Le Creuset products made in this new color, here are a few of the best options worth considering.

Le Creuset

Silicone Trivet

Love the shallot color but aren’t in the market for new cookware? Or perhaps it's just not in your budget at the moment? Consider treating yourself to a Silicone Trivet. Whether you use it on your countertop or dining table, this eight-inch trivet is durable and something you can get a lot of use from.

Price at time of publish: $20, lecreuset.com.

Le Creuset

French Press

Who doesn’t love a nice cup of French Press coffee? Say oui to this chic stoneware French Press to add a pop of color to your countertop. Don’t forget a matching set of mugs. It also makes a great gift for the coffee lover in your life.

Price at time of publish: $85, lecreuset.com.

Le Creuset

Signature Chef’s Oven

Looking for a versatile piece of cookware that’s useful for everything from soups to pasta, from braising to baking? The Signature Chef’s Oven checks every box. Made of enameled cast iron, it is designed with large loopholes that make it easy to lift and carry from the kitchen to the dining table. Did we mention how easy it is to clean?

Price at time of publish: $300, lecreuset.com.

Le Creuset.

Signature Roaster

Le Creuset's Signature Roaster is something that every kitchen needs. So, it’s not exactly a surprise that it’s a best seller. You can use it to cook chicken, fish, veggies, or just about anything. This dish is safe to use up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit in any type of oven, including ceramic, electric, gas, halogen, and induction. It also doubles as a serving piece, so while it’s on the pricier side of the product range, it is still a good value.

Price at time of publish: $305, lecreuset.com.

Mix and Match

Not ready for an entire set of cookware? Why not mix and match. While you can easily pair shallot with several of Le Creuset’s fabulous colors, nectar and oyster look best.