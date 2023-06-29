Lawn-Free Front Yards Are Trending—Here's Why

There’s nothing quite like a pristine grass lawn with flowers blooming. Or is there? This aesthetic, while beautiful, is expensive and requires quite a bit of time and money to maintain. So, if you find lawncare frustrating, know you aren’t alone. According to recent data from Angi, although 94 percent of Americans surveyed care about the look of their lawn, 39 percent find lawn maintenance time-consuming, stressful, expensive, or annoying.

So it’s not exactly a surprise that lawn-free front yards have been trending for a while now. Replacing traditional grass with plants can save both time and money. Entire neighborhoods are even going lawn-free. But while these spaces look effortlessly beautiful and perfectly imperfect, they do require some planning. Here’s what you need to know about the lawn-free look and factors you should consider before making the move for your own lawn.

Consider the Costs First

Like any major home project, it’s important to estimate the cost before making any big decisions, explains Angie Hicks, chief customer officer at Angi and co-founder of Angie’s List. “Before making the switch to plants, consider the upfront costs. Removing grass and weeds costs between $1 to $3 per square foot on average, which can add up depending on the size of your lawn.”

While Hicks notes that there are DIY options you can utilize, like sheet mulching or solarization, those take time and require tools that you probably don’t have on hand. So you will need to rent or buy those.

Choose Your Plants Wisely

It’s also important to think about what kinds of plants you want in your yard. “If you’re wanting to cut back on watering costs, you might want to opt for drought-resistant plants or plants that don’t require much water. Native plants naturally grow in your area, don’t require much maintenance, and can encourage healthy pollination, which makes them a great addition to any yard,” Hicks says.

On the other hand, ground covers are another great option to give your yard a lush, green look without too much maintenance. “Some popular choices include creeping jenny, red creeping thyme, moss, and clovers, but you can work with a local landscaping pro to pick out the best plants for your yard.”

Consider Artificial Grass Instead

Artificial grass has come a long way. No longer the artificial turf look of yesteryear, today’s artificial grasses appear much more realistic. They also requires far less maintenance. So it may be the best choice for those who travel frequently, don’t want the responsibility of lawn maintenance, or can’t physically do the work required.

Enlist Professional Help

If you don’t have a green thumb, it’s best to hire a professional landscaper. After all, a bad DIY job could end up costing more in the long run or potentially lowering the value of your property. “A full backyard landscaping renovation averages between $15,000 to $50,000 compared to $1,500 to $5,000 for the average front-yard project. This total cost can vary widely depending on the project, but professional landscaping adds curb appeal and can increase your home’s value by an average of 7 percent.”