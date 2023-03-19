Amazon Just Dropped Deals Up to 52% on These Genius Laundry Room Organizers Right Under Our Noses

You’ll find sales on items to keep clothes, detergents, and even lint tidy.

By
Sanah Faroke
Published on March 19, 2023 05:00AM EDT
Laundry Room Organizer Deals Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Although your laundry room is the space where your dirty clothes only temporarily live, there’s no reason why it should feel like a pigsty. But sure enough, it’s one area of your home that can’t seem to stay tidy. And if that statement resonates with you, don’t worry—all it takes is a few organizing essentials to get the area spick and span, just like your freshly laundered clothes. 

A task like this can feel like a large undertaking, but you’ll see that it just takes creativity and a few items to get the job done. Whether you know exactly what you need or are struggling to find the solution to your problem, chances are you can find it on this list. 

You’ll find nifty laundry carts, space-saving carts, magnetic lint bins, and even sleek labels to make your mudroom look like you hired a professional. All these picks are hiding within Amazon’s Storage and Organization section, and the best part is they’re all on sale—up to 52 percent off. 

Genius Laundry Room Organizer Deals

You know that your lights never wash with your darks, so why pile them all into one hamper? This clever laundry basket is divided into four bags to sort all your colors and even your delicates. This way, you don’t have to sort through filthy clothes before tossing them in the wash. Trust us: Accidentally mixing a pink sock in with the white bedding is a mistake you never want to make. 

SimpleHouseware 4-Bag Heavy Duty Laundry Sorter Rolling Cart

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.

If you need extra storage in your laundry room, but don’t have a space for it, you need this slim utility cart. Its compact design actually fits in between your laundry units and the wall or countertop. Plus, it has a three-tier design to hold all the laundry essentials like detergents, wool dryer balls, and more. And right now, it’s on sale and has a coupon to give you a double discount. 

SPACELEAD Slim Storage Cart

Amazon

To buy: $17 with coupon (was $31); amazon.com.

Anyone who wants their laundry room to look like The Home Edit worked their magic needs these stylish organizing labels. The set has a minimalistic design that looks clean thanks to its unified appearance, which shoppers love. However, it’s also functional, letting you identify what’s in bottles, bins, and more. The waterproof stickers are specifically made for the laundry room with labels like dryer sheets, detergent, and soap. And if you like these for the laundry room, you can also shop sets for the pantry, spice cabinet, and bathroom, too. 

SAVVY & SORTED Minimalist Home Laundry Labels

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $30); amazon.com.

Another cool laundry room must-have is this lint bin set that has magnets on the back to attach to your drying machine. The large bin is ideal for stashing lint accumulated during the washing and drying process and the smaller basket is great for holding the included lint brush. People also like to use it for dryer balls or sheets. And the farmhouse appearance isn’t too shabby, either. 

Magnetic Lint Bin Laundry Room Trash Can Dryer Sheet Holder

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $40); amazon.com.

There are so many other nifty laundry room organizers you need to check out at Amazon. For more deals, scroll through the rest of the list below. 

SPACEKEEPER Slim Rolling Storage Cart

Amazon

To buy: $24 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

HBlife Tissue Dispenser Box Cover

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $25); amazon.com.

90L Large Storage Bags

Amazon

To buy: $21 with coupon (was $45); amazon.com.

mDesign Plastic Laundry Shelf Storage Organizer

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $25); amazon.com.

Simple Houseware Under Shelf Basket

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com.

Caroeas Laundry Basket on Wheels

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $25); amazon.com.

Huggiecart Under Sink Organizers

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $40); amazon.com.

InstaHanger Closet Organizer

Amazon

To buy: $18 (was $22); amazon.com.

SAMMART 30L (8 gallon) Collapsible 3 Handled Plastic Laundry Basket

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $28); amazon.com.

Whitmor Pop & Fold Laundry Sorter

Amazon

To buy: $9 (was $16); amazon.com.

Holikme Mop Broom Holder

Amazon

To buy: $11 (was $18); amazon.com.

