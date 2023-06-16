This $10 Ice Roller Soothes My Rosacea and Headaches, and It Feels Incredible on Hot Summer Days

During the dog days of summer, we’ll take any solution that promises to alleviate the discomfort of those sweltering afternoons. The humidity? Killer. Enter: the Latme Ice Roller, currently on sale at Amazon for 40 percent off. At such a sweet deal, I personally purchased several for friends and family as future gifts. I’d previously gifted it to my mother and grandmother, who were surprised and delighted by its cooling, refreshing qualities.

The Latme Ice Roller is a sneakily multifunctional gadget that lives in the freezer and has multiple uses. The ice roller first became popular as a beauty device to contour, tighten, and de-puff, often featured in “get ready with me” videos across Reels and TikTok. It feels incredibly soothing on skin without feeling aggressive or harsh, and it reduces under-eye puffiness. As a bad sleeper myself, it’s been fantastic for those days when I have my first meeting of the day in five minutes, but all that tossing and turning is still visible on my face. Since I also suffer from intense rosacea, I’ve noticed that ice rolling reduces redness during flare-ups, which helps when I’m in a pinch and don’t want to look like a tomato. You can even use it as a lymph node massager.

Amazon

To buy: $10 (was $17); amazon.com.

The ice roller itself is made of a hearty plastic, with a chunky handle and a smooth green roller wheel that chills when you leave it in the freezer. The roller wheel is also detachable for easy cleaning, and can quickly get cold in just 10 to 15 minutes. The brand claims its skin benefits include reducing pore size, soothing razor burn, promoting blood circulation, and more.

While I prefer using it on my face, and that’s generally what my mother, sisters, and friends use it for, too, it’s also come in handy after long runs or during headaches for rolling out muscles and reducing tension. I’m no stranger to migraines caused by grinding my teeth, and massaging out my tense jaw and temples with the roller has really helped me personally, although the brand doesn’t specifically claim these health benefits. It has been such a godsend for me that I recently bought it for a friend who often complains of her jaw tightening up, too.

At only $10, the Latme Ice Roller is an instant add-to-cart for me, and one of the few products I’d buy in multiples at a time to share with others. The simplicity of its design and refreshing sensory feel make it a pleasure to pull out during summer and beyond, and it provides an instant base layer of soothed skin to feel fresh before a workday, before applying makeup, and more. I’ve found multiple uses for this roller over time, from relieving sore muscles to alleviating tension in my face, and its wellness and skincare benefits abound.

Act now to buy the handy Latme Ice Roller from Amazon while it’s currently on sale for just $10.