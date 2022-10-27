My sensitive skin has always confused me. I have dry skin and am psoriasis-prone but still have breakouts as an adult. It gets red due to sensitivities, but looks dull and drab throughout the seasons. As the weather cools, my skin quickly dries out even more, nearly crying out for help (read: hydration), but I’ve always been hesitant to revamp my skin care routine or over-moisturize, leading to more breakouts. When I was given the opportunity to try out Lather’s Honey Moisture Mask with Propolis Extract, I figured it was worth a shot.

The first time I tried the mask was during the morning, so I could monitor the results and see how my skin responded. As the directions say, I applied a thin layer of the mask to my face and neck, leaving it to be absorbed into my skin for 20 minutes. As it sat, I began to feel a tingling, cooling sensation which made me feel confident the product was working. When the time was up, I rubbed the excess product into my face, neck, and décolletage. I was shocked by how smooth and soft my skin immediately felt, but was slightly concerned by the post-facial type redness that remained. The redness subsided after about 20 minutes and left my skin feeling buttery soft, so don’t be alarmed if this common side effect occurs—it’s temporary.

After a few days sans breakouts, I decided to try the Lather Honey Moisture Mask as a night cream, which the brand recommends as its intended use. I went through the same process and slept on it, waking up to hydrated skin that was a 180 from how my skin normally feels. I also noticed that the dry patches on my face, and acne on my forehead, were soothed from the mask’s honey and propolis extract ingredients, which have anti-inflammatory properties. It also made my skin feel buttery soft.

What’s really great about the product is its versatility. It’s a mask, a night cream, and a daily moisturizer in one, without feeling thick or greasy. Let your skin’s needs determine how to use the product and how often. My normally dull skin developed a glow after using the honey moisture mask, a quality it rarely has—particularly during cold-weather months. The honey scent is subtle but also calming enough to provide comfort at night.

I couldn’t believe how quickly I felt and saw results, and shoppers agree. One reviewer said, “It is the only cream that continues to moisturize without breakouts and doesn’t irritate the eczema on my face.” Another shopper agrees, noting, “It doesn’t feel too heavy and in the morning my face/neck are incredibly soft!” With this moisturizing mask, a little goes a long way, so the 4-ounce tub should take you through the season.

With winter quickly creeping in, grab the light but effective honey moisture mask to save your skin before the cold weather really hits.