There’s Still Time to Buy Last-Minute Gifts With These Under-$25 Finds From Target

Shop now before they’re gone.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Published on December 13, 2022 06:00PM EST

Last-Minute Target Gifts
Photo:

Target

Looking for last-minute holiday gifts? You can still shop for presents that will actually arrive in time for Christmas, all from Target. The retailer currently has gifts for everyone on your list, whether you’re searching for presents for kids or adults. Since you have no time to spare, we shopped for you to find some awesome gifts. And the best part is they’re under $25.

We found gifts for kids, like this Uno card game that the whole family can enjoy playing together. You can also shop for beauty gifts, like this at-home spa set that’s just $15 and this jade roller for $10. All of these products arrive by December 19 at the latest if you hurry and shop now, and some are even available within a few hours if you order them to be picked up from your local store. Keep reading to find the last-minute gifts you’ve been searching for.

Last-Minute Target Gifts

Target

Spa Escape Bath and Body Gift Set 

Give this bath and body gift set to someone who needs some relaxation this holiday season. Included in the set are calming body oil, Dr. Teal’s foaming bath salts, collagen gummies, a mud mask, a loofa, lavender conditioner, and wellness patches, so you’ll have everything you need for an at-home spa day.

To buy: $15; target.com.

Last-Minute Target Gifts

Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Playing Cards Game Set

This playing card set is a fun gift for people of all ages. You get one deck of cards, one pair of dice, and a pad of paper so you can keep track of the score. Unlike many card decks, this one looks modern with a green plaid design and box. 

To buy: $15; target.com.

Last-Minute Target Gifts

Target

Dluxe by Dearfoams Kids' Happy Face Slide Slippers

These embroidered smiley face slippers are a cute gift for kids, and they’re 30 percent off. They come in multiple colors, including black, lime green, purple, pink, and yellow. The teddy upper and flannel lining make them super warm, and there’s a memory foam insole for additional comfort. These slippers are extremely easy to clean, too, because they’re machine-washable. 

To buy: $11 (was $15); target.com.

Last-Minute Target Gifts

Target

Opalhouse Plush Throw Blanket with Tassels

You can never have enough blankets like this one during the winter. One shopper said, “I purchase these blankets every year when they come out for the holidays…[they] add a lovely pop of color.” The blanket is made of super soft, lightweight plush fabric and has tassels on the corners.

To buy: $10; target.com.

Last-Minute Target Gifts

Target

Dluxe by Dearfoams Men's Jacoby Moccasin Slippers

These comfy men’s slippers have a cushioned memory foam insole that are lined with fleece. They’re designed with the brand’s DF Adapt technology that regulates your temperature, and the rubber sole allows you to wear them outside. Plus, they’re machine-washable. 

To buy: $13 (was $18); target.com.

Last-Minute Target Gifts

Target

Scunci Elastic Scrunchies

These velvet scrunchies come in a pack of six colors, including white, camel, gray, periwinkle, pink, and silver. With the brand’s “No Damage” design, they won’t snag or break your hair. And they’ll look stylish around your wrist, too. 

To buy: $10; target.com.

Last-Minute Target Gifts

Target

All in Motion Belt Fanny Pack

You can choose from three available colors for this belt bag: orange, green, or black. It’s made from waterproof recycled fabric with an adjustable strap. The zipper closure and outside zipper pocket keeps all your items in place. One shopper said, “I am totally impressed with the size of this fanny pack and the amount of space it has.”

To buy: $25; target.com.

Last-Minute Target Gifts

Target

Wild Fable Purple Faux-Fur Claw Hair Clip

For kids, teens, or people who like bold accessories, try this faux-fur lilac claw clip that would make a great stocking stuffer. It holds hair in place with a metal spring and interlocking teeth. One reviewer commented, “I appreciate a clip that bites down on my hair like it really means it. [It] stays in place all day long. Bonus points for the fairy vibes it radiates.” 

To buy: $5; target.com.

Last-Minute Target Gifts

Target

EcoTools Jade Roller

This small, limited edition jade roller is the ideal size to travel with or to fit into a stocking. It’s made sustainably with real jade and recycled materials, and it’s cruelty-free and vegan. You can even put it in the refrigerator for a cooling, de-puffing effect.

To buy: $10; target.com.

Last-Minute Target Gifts

Target

Uno All Wild Card Game

Kids will love this Uno card game (and some adults probably will, too). The twist to this set is that all of the cards are wild, making it even more interesting than a regular Uno game. According to one reviewer, “The (friendly) fights that this deck causes are hilarious and well worth the price.”

To buy: $6; target.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

