Need a Last-Minute Gift? Here Are 13 Subscriptions You Can Still Shop—Starting at Just $9

It’s an unenviable position. The shipping deadlines have long-since passed, and a winter storm’s rolled in to complicate even next-day delivery options. The “just get a gift card” emails have started to flood in. You’re supposed to go to family—or chosen family—Christmas first thing Sunday morning, and you never got around to your shopping.

In such a busy, hectic holiday season, we don’t blame you. (Okay, we blame you a little—have you seen our extensive holiday shopping coverage?) In all seriousness, a last-minute gift doesn’t mean you don’t care. It just means you lost track of time. We’ll let you in on a little secret: The best last-minute gift is a subscription.

Not only is it the gift that keeps on giving, but a subscription also provides a plausible reason for not having a physical item to open on Christmas morning, without the vague impersonality of a gift card. We’ve rounded up eight of the best across tastes, personas, and price points. Read on for 13 of our recommendations, starting at just $9 per package.

The 13 Best Subscription Box Gifts You Can Still Buy Last Minute:

Book Subscription Box: Book of the Month, $15/month; bookofthemonth.com.

$15/month; bookofthemonth.com. Beauty Subscription Box: IPSY, $13/month; ipsy.com.

IPSY, $13/month; ipsy.com. Fragrance Subscription Box: Scentbird, $17/month; scentbird.com.

Scentbird, $17/month; scentbird.com. Jewelry Subscription Box: Rocksbox, $21/month; rocksbox.com.

Rocksbox, $21/month; rocksbox.com. Masculine Subscription Box: Bespoke Post, $49/month; bespokepost.com.

Bespoke Post, $49/month; bespokepost.com. Dog Parent Subscription Box: BarkBox, $35/month; barkbox.com.

BarkBox, $35/month; barkbox.com. Tea Subscription Box: Sips By, $16/month; sipsby.com.

Sips By, $16/month; sipsby.com. Coffee Subscription Box: Atlas Coffee Club, $9/month; atlascoffeeclub.com.

Atlas Coffee Club, $9/month; atlascoffeeclub.com. Foodie Subscription Box: Goldbelly, $250/3 months; goldbelly.com.

Goldbelly, $250/3 months; goldbelly.com. Tech Subscription Box: Breo Box, $140 for first package with code WRAP35; breobox.com.

Breo Box, $140 for first package with code WRAP35; breobox.com. Socks Subscription: Stance, $19/month; stance.com.

Stance, $19/month; stance.com. Flower Subscription Box: Bouqs, $40/month; bouqs.com.

Bouqs, $40/month; bouqs.com. Candle Subscription Box: Brooklyn Candle Studio, $25/month; brooklyncandlestudio.com.

Subscription boxes abound across categories, so you’re guaranteed to find one that aligns with your giftee’s preferences. Personally, I love the Book of the Month subscription, which removes the work from finding your next page-turner. At $15 a pop, it’s cheaper than even a paperback, and you can roll over your credits on months you don’t use.

If you’re shopping for somebody into the finer aspects of fashion and style, opt for a subscription box in fragrance, beauty, or something similar that introduces them to new products and samples. For example, Rocksbox is a jewelry rental service that allows them to constantly switch up their looks.

If that person prefers more masculine, tailored gifts, consider Bespoke Post for $40 a month, which plucks a fine variety of goods from small and under-the-radar brands. You can pick a themed box that most accurately reflects the aesthetic of your giftee, with product selections sure to wow everyone from the whiskey enthusiast to the home chef.

For the person who’s difficult to shop for, consider purchasing on behalf of their favorite, furry member of the family: their dog. The secondhand joy of seeing their pup wrestle with a new toy, collar, and other accessories from Barkbox may mean more than opening a box for themselves.

For the person who prefers to consume their gifts, there are plenty of edible (and drinkable) subscription boxes to fit the bill. Coffee person? Go for Atlas Coffee Club, which will satisfy even the pickiest of java lovers. The premise will also appeal to world travelers, as the service allows you to try micro-lot coffees from around the world, and prices start at only $9 a month for a half bag. More of a tea drinker? Opt for the Sips By subscription, which tailors teas to your giftee for only $16 a month. If you have more wiggle room in your budget—and a foodie you’re looking to spoil—consider Goldbelly’s extensive subscription offerings. While their gourmet subscription ranges from city cuisines to categories (pizza, ice cream, barbecue), you can’t go wrong with their Best of Goldbelly 3-Month Subscription available for $250 total. Their tastebuds will thank you for it.

Similarly, if you want to splurge on a tech gift but are overwhelmed by the possibilities, the quarterly Breo Box will score you major points with the giftee always on the hunt for the freshest, shiniest invention. Score $35 off your box with code WRAP35. Also on sale is a Stance socks subscription; earn a free month in your gift subscription when you buy today. As a bonus, you can customize the timing of this delivery—monthly or quarterly—as well as the styles provided in each delivery.

Still at a loss? A quality candle or fresh flowers are always appreciated. These gifts add a finishing touch to any atmosphere. The Candle of the Month Club from New York-based Brooklyn Candle Studio ships a minimalist, seasonal candle every few weeks, alongside an attractive matchbox with which to light it. And last year, I bought my mom a monthly flower subscription from Bouqs that has been as much a gift for me as for her. Each month, I love picking out the blooms she’ll most likely adore, alongside a short note, and it makes us feel even closer on the delivery date.