Stock Up On These Amazon Wardrobe Basics While They're on Last-Chance Sale

You can score up to 35 percent off dresses, cardigans, sneakers, and more.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Published on September 5, 2023 07:00PM EDT

If you consider yourself a deal hunter, then you already know that shopping at an outlet is one of the best ways to score big discounts on apparel, shoes, and even furniture. Well, what if we told you that Amazon has a secret outlet section as well? It’s true—and it’s full of clearance must-haves for a capsule wardrobe. The Amazon Essentials brand is known for its timeless basics, like monochromatic skirts, shirts, cardigans, and dresses, and now in the retailer’s Last Chance Styles sale section, each of these classic finds has one final markdown before they’re officially retired.

From A-line dresses to crew neck tees, keep scrolling through our top picks from Amazon Essentials.

 Amazon Essentials Clothing and Accessory Deals

Amazon Essentials Stretch Woven Tennis Skirt

Amazon Essentials Women's Stretch Woven Tennis Skort

Amazon

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably noticed that tennis skirts are everywhere right now. But aside from being the “it” trend of the moment, this stretch woven tennis skirt is extremely lightweight, which makes it the perfect transition piece between summer and fall. It also has two slits in the hemline, which make it appropriate for going out, walking the dog, and everything in between. It’s structured yet loose fitting, and all in all, extremely versatile.

Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging

Amazon Essentials Women's Pull-On Knit Jegging

Amazon

At one point, jeggings may have been the butt of the joke, but now that everyone’s caught on to just how comfortable they are, no one’s laughing. These pull-ons have all the structure and silhouette of a classic tapered jean, only they’re made of cotton, polyester, and elastane for a more relaxed fit.

Amazon Essentials Midi Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed Fit Half-Sleeve Waisted Midi A-Line Dress

Amazon

Talk about a summer-to-fall transition ‘fit! This midi dress has a classic A-line shape with a cinched-in waist, and buttons running all the way down. It’s made of non-stretch viscose, which makes it breathable and lightweight enough for those cooler September nights as well as those unexpected days when the temperatures climb up again. It’s drapey and flowy, which makes it as suitable for casual outings like running errands or lounging around the house as wearing it to a work function or meeting. 

Amazon Essentials Crewneck Cardigan Sweater

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater

Amazon

It wouldn’t be fall without a go-to cardigan in your closet. This modern sweater is the key to autumnal layering—especially when the weather’s unpredictable. It has a crew neck line and a button front closure that makes it versatile enough to throw over almost any outfit. You’ll also love the rib detailing at the cuffs, and the soft drape.

Keep reading to shop more Amazon Essentials deals before they’re gone.

Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Romper

Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Fleece Romper

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Swing Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Two-Pack Seamless Sports Bra

Amazon Essentials Women's Light-Support Strappy Seamless Sports Bra, Pack of 2

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Tiered Fit and Flare Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Fluid Twill Tiered Fit and Flare Dress

Amazon

Amazon Essentials All Day Comfort Athletic Work Shoe

Amazon Essentials Women's All Day Comfort Slip-Resistant Alloy-Toe Safety Athletic Work Shoe

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Studio Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Relaxed-Fit Lightweight Crewneck T-Shirt (Available in Plus Size), Multipacks

Amazon
