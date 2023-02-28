Yogurt is a great snack. It’s delicious and filled with lots of probiotics and vitamins. Just grab a spoon, open the top, stir, and enjoy. But let’s be honest, drinking yogurt is so much easier (and more fun) than eating it. This and the addition of ingredients like cardamom could be why #lassi, the popular South Asian yogurt-based drink, currently has more than 200 million views on TikTok. With users sharing recipes and their favorite ways to prepare this delectable yet healthy snack, the lassi trend is a surprise to no one. But should you be drinking lassi instead of eating yogurt? Here's everything you need to know about this popular treat.

What Is Lassi?

“Lassi is made from yogurt, and traditionally, full-fat yogurt, which is full of probiotics, vitamin D, calcium, and protein,” Supriya Lal, RD tells me. “The yogurt is then blended with a variety of spices or additions to make lassi. So, depending on what you add to the yogurt before blending, there could be additional health benefits. Some add salt or roasted cumin, which can not only add flavor but also add some spices into your diet.” Lassi originated in India and can be made either sweet or savory.

How to Make Mango Lassi

There are many recipes for lassi on TikTok, which is great because not only is it easy to make in a blender, but you can truly customize lassi to your own tastes and preferences. While there are many different types of lassi, all of which are more or less equally easy to make, mango lassi is the one you’ll see most commonly.

Cut up a mango. One TikTok user specifically recommended Champagne mango. If this fruit is not in season where you live, you can always use frozen mango. Not a fan of mangos? Try strawberries or bananas instead. Add 2 cups of yogurt to a blender. You can use any type of plain yogurt, including Greek yogurt for a true Mediterranean-South Asian fusion. If you don’t eat dairy or are lactose intolerant, non-dairy yogurts such as almond or coconut can also work. Add four tablespoons of sugar. If you want it a bit sweeter, feel free to add in extra or drizzle some honey. Add ¾ cup water to thin the yogurt out. Adjust depending on preferences. Add ½ tablespoon of cardamom. Blend. Pour into a glass and drink.

Other Ways to Enjoy Lassi

Not into drinkable yogurt or smoothies? Or simply don’t want to clean up a blender or your kitchen? Don’t fret. You can always try DAH!, which is a brand of ready-to-drink lassi available at many major supermarkets, including Sprouts nationwide. Mike Hagan, CEO of Emerging Brands Portfolio, which is the parent company of DAH!, tells me there are many ways to enjoy lassi, other than drinking it. “Be creative...it’s very versatile! You can use it to make parfaits and lattes. Make lassi popsicles. Padma Lakshmi has a great brine recipe for turkey. While it’s perfect to drink on its own, you can also pour it into a dish and add fruit, pour over cereal—the options are endless.”