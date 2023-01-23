From Working Out to Lounging, Shoppers Love This Best-Selling ‘Buttery Soft’ Hoodie

Whether you’re trying to stay warm during or after working out, or you’re simply attempting to keep the chill away while lounging at home, a great sweatshirt is a must. A hood can definitely help to add extra coziness, so a half-zip hoodie that has all of the warmth you need and a number of fabulous features is an easy solution—and Amazon shoppers love this one that’s only $40.

The Laslulu half-zip sweatshirt has 2,100 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, and it has climbed into the top spot in Amazon’s Women’s Athletic Hoodies category. It’s made from 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex, and both the brand and shoppers say it’s breathable and easy to move in.

“It's so buttery soft, so comfy, and very cute looking,” shared a five-star reviewer who purchased one sweatshirt and “immediately” purchased another. They said they “love” the pullover style and the fact that the hood “actually covers your head and stays up.” Ultimately, the shopper concluded, “This is great to wear for a workout, a walk, running errands, or wearing around the house.”

The sweatshirt is available in 14 colors in sizes S to XXL, and it has a few standout details. Each of the sleeves has thumb holes to help keep your hands warm during the winter, and there’s a front pocket where you can store your keys or phone while you’re out and about. Plus, the pullover has a slightly cropped fit that “feels extra roomy,” according to the brand—and shoppers agree.

“I was blown away by the quality of this jacket! It’s super soft and is so flattering,” wrote a reviewer. “This scuba hoodie is so cute,” wrote a different shopper who noted the pullover’s “slightly cropped” fit, which they said runs “true to size.” They added that it’s “soft and warm and comfy” and “perfect for lounging after a workout.”

No matter if you have fitness goals to reach or a plan to relax at home, the Laslulu sweatshirt will keep you comfy throughout each season of the year. So, choose your favorite color and pick one up while the pullover is in stock and only $40.