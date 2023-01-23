Style From Working Out to Lounging, Shoppers Love This Best-Selling ‘Buttery Soft’ Hoodie It’s only $40 at Amazon, and it’s available in 14 colors. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 23, 2023 08:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Whether you’re trying to stay warm during or after working out, or you’re simply attempting to keep the chill away while lounging at home, a great sweatshirt is a must. A hood can definitely help to add extra coziness, so a half-zip hoodie that has all of the warmth you need and a number of fabulous features is an easy solution—and Amazon shoppers love this one that’s only $40. The Laslulu half-zip sweatshirt has 2,100 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, and it has climbed into the top spot in Amazon’s Women’s Athletic Hoodies category. It’s made from 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex, and both the brand and shoppers say it’s breathable and easy to move in. Amazon To buy: $40; amazon.com. “It's so buttery soft, so comfy, and very cute looking,” shared a five-star reviewer who purchased one sweatshirt and “immediately” purchased another. They said they “love” the pullover style and the fact that the hood “actually covers your head and stays up.” Ultimately, the shopper concluded, “This is great to wear for a workout, a walk, running errands, or wearing around the house.” The sweatshirt is available in 14 colors in sizes S to XXL, and it has a few standout details. Each of the sleeves has thumb holes to help keep your hands warm during the winter, and there’s a front pocket where you can store your keys or phone while you’re out and about. Plus, the pullover has a slightly cropped fit that “feels extra roomy,” according to the brand—and shoppers agree. Amazon To buy: $40; amazon.com. “I was blown away by the quality of this jacket! It’s super soft and is so flattering,” wrote a reviewer. “This scuba hoodie is so cute,” wrote a different shopper who noted the pullover’s “slightly cropped” fit, which they said runs “true to size.” They added that it’s “soft and warm and comfy” and “perfect for lounging after a workout.” No matter if you have fitness goals to reach or a plan to relax at home, the Laslulu sweatshirt will keep you comfy throughout each season of the year. So, choose your favorite color and pick one up while the pullover is in stock and only $40. More Must-Shop Deals The 12 Best Black Leggings of 2023 Pacifica's New Vitamin C-Powered Line Is the Key to a Radiant Midwinter Complexion This Dermatologist-Developed Tightening Mask Smoothed My Bumpy Skin and Revamped My Beauty Routine Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit