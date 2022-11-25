Act Fast: The Top-Selling Space Heater at Amazon Is Only $50 for Black Friday

“​​I’m so happy I bought this heater!”

Carly Totten
Carly Totten

November 25, 2022

Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater
Amazon

Even though we still have a few more weeks of fall, the chill of winter has arrived—and that means pesky drafts are back too. If you’re feeling a little cold while you’re working or lounging at home or even at your office, one easy way to considerably warm up is to add a space heater. Thankfully, there are plenty on sale at Amazon for Black Friday, including this top-selling model that you can score for almost 30 percent off. 

The Lasko Ceramic Tower Space Heater has almost 20,000 perfect ratings and nearly 4,700 five-star reviews. Together, the combination has helped the model climb into the top-selling spot in Amazon’s Indoor Electric Space Heaters category. The biggest highlight of this specific heater, which is ideal to use in medium-sized rooms that are up to 300 square-feet, is it has an oscillating feature. According to the brand, the gadget can “provide all-over heating for total comfort.” 

Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater

Amazon

To buy: $50 (was $70); amazon.com.

“​​I’m so happy I bought this heater! I searched forever online and went with this one, and it doesn’t disappoint,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The heat output is very good, and the fan is quiet. I have had other models [from] this brand and have liked the build quality of them all,” said another shopper

The ceramic space heater also has plenty of standard and higher-tech features, like a programmable thermostat that allows you to choose your ideal temperature for your room. You can also choose from two low and high heat “comfort settings,” and you can decide whether you would like to keep the oscillating feature on or off. The best news? You can control many of these features by using the included remote control. 

Of course, safety features are also particularly important when it comes to space heaters—and this Lasko model has you covered. The brand says the space heater has a “non-combustible heating element,” overheat protection, and a “child and pet-safe exterior.” 

“We bought one to try and quickly purchased a second,” said a reviewer who also noted the heater is “quiet” with “good heat output” and “good controls.” A different shopper added, “This heater can most definitely put out some heat. At first, it seems slow and won’t heat a room. But once it’s been running for a few minutes, it seems to work amazingly, [whether] doors are open or closed.”

Add a little extra warmth to your bedroom, living room, or office with a Lasko Ceramic Tower Space Heater. Just make sure to scoop one up quickly because we expect this deal to sell out while it’s only $50.

