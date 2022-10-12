Laneige’s Iconic Lip Sleeping Mask Saved My Dry, Cracked Lips—and It’s at Its Lowest Price All Year Right Now

I love a nice velvety, dark lipstick for the colder months, but to pull off such an opaque color, you need a smooth pout. Chapped lips are a years-long issue for me; I’ve had dry, cracked lips all of my life that no amount of exfoliators and balms could save me from—to make matters worse, I also have a terrible unconscious habit of picking at my flaky lips. As an adult, these issues only worsened, and while slugging on a bit of Vaseline a few minutes prior to applying lipstick minimally helped me, I knew I needed to find a targeted solution.

As I searched for an overnight treatment for my lips, I kept running into the shopper-loved Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. With nothing but rough, dry lips to lose, I decided to see if the iconic lip mask lived up to the hype—and I was not disappointed. The Lip Sleeping Mask is a leave-on treatment packed with nourishing and hydrating ingredients like antioxidants, shea butter, Murumuru seed butter, coconut oil, and vitamin C, and it’s developed without parabens or phthalates.

Right now, you save 30 percent on the mask during the final hours of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale (aka October Prime Day) and swipe it for $17, its lowest price all year. While it’s already sold out in the mango, pumpkin spice, and peppermint flavors, it is still available in berry, gummy bear, sweet candy, and vanilla.

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $24); amazon.com.

I went with the classic berry flavor and used the appending silicone applicator to slather on the product before I went to bed. After my first use, I immediately understood how the best-selling overnight mask became a viral sensation. By the morning, I could tell the intense treatment really sank in through highly visible results. My mouth looked significantly less chapped and felt firmer and smooth (and it didn’t even leave behind any grease marks on my pillows).

The mask feels like a luxuriously rich salve and glides on comfortably without feeling heavy on my lips. It was definitely worth a spot in my nightly skincare routine, and a year later, it still sits beautifully on my nightstand. I even bought a backup Lip Sleeping Mask in apple lime to keep at my desk for touch-ups throughout the day. Although it's meant as an overnight remedy, I’ve found that swirling a little on during the day creates a shield of hydration and leaves my lips supple and soft without being sticky, well into the evening.

Take your pout’s hydration one step further with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and get it on sale for $17 at Amazon. The top-rated treatment quickly sold out this past Prime Day, so you’ll want to hurry and grab it before it’s gone.