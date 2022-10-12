Style Makeup Lips Laneige’s Iconic Lip Sleeping Mask Saved My Dry, Cracked Lips—and It’s at Its Lowest Price All Year Right Now One of these lip masks is sold every three seconds, worldwide. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 12, 2022 02:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon I love a nice velvety, dark lipstick for the colder months, but to pull off such an opaque color, you need a smooth pout. Chapped lips are a years-long issue for me; I’ve had dry, cracked lips all of my life that no amount of exfoliators and balms could save me from—to make matters worse, I also have a terrible unconscious habit of picking at my flaky lips. As an adult, these issues only worsened, and while slugging on a bit of Vaseline a few minutes prior to applying lipstick minimally helped me, I knew I needed to find a targeted solution. As I searched for an overnight treatment for my lips, I kept running into the shopper-loved Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. With nothing but rough, dry lips to lose, I decided to see if the iconic lip mask lived up to the hype—and I was not disappointed. The Lip Sleeping Mask is a leave-on treatment packed with nourishing and hydrating ingredients like antioxidants, shea butter, Murumuru seed butter, coconut oil, and vitamin C, and it’s developed without parabens or phthalates. Right now, you save 30 percent on the mask during the final hours of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale (aka October Prime Day) and swipe it for $17, its lowest price all year. While it’s already sold out in the mango, pumpkin spice, and peppermint flavors, it is still available in berry, gummy bear, sweet candy, and vanilla. Amazon To buy: $17 (was $24); amazon.com. I went with the classic berry flavor and used the appending silicone applicator to slather on the product before I went to bed. After my first use, I immediately understood how the best-selling overnight mask became a viral sensation. By the morning, I could tell the intense treatment really sank in through highly visible results. My mouth looked significantly less chapped and felt firmer and smooth (and it didn’t even leave behind any grease marks on my pillows). The mask feels like a luxuriously rich salve and glides on comfortably without feeling heavy on my lips. It was definitely worth a spot in my nightly skincare routine, and a year later, it still sits beautifully on my nightstand. I even bought a backup Lip Sleeping Mask in apple lime to keep at my desk for touch-ups throughout the day. Although it's meant as an overnight remedy, I’ve found that swirling a little on during the day creates a shield of hydration and leaves my lips supple and soft without being sticky, well into the evening. Take your pout’s hydration one step further with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and get it on sale for $17 at Amazon. The top-rated treatment quickly sold out this past Prime Day, so you’ll want to hurry and grab it before it’s gone. More Prime Early Access Sale Deals I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Prime Early Access Sale The Only Furniture Deals You Need to Shop During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—Up to 69% Off This Portable Projector Doubles the Space in My Tiny Room—and It’s 21% Off Right Now Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit