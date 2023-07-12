Snag the Fan-Favorite Laneige Lip Mask on Sale for 30% Off During Amazon Prime Day

It has more than 22,600 five-star ratings.

Published on July 12, 2023 10:00AM EDT

If you’ve been wanting to try the viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, now’s your chance—it’s on sale right now during Prime Day. Grab it now to protect your lips from drying out in air conditioning or to prepare for cracked winter lips. Hurry to get the mask for 30 percent off while the deal lasts. 

The mask is packed with antioxidants from vitamin C and Laneige’s Berry Fruit Complex to protect your lips from free radicals like pollution. Plus, the formula contains nourishing coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter to moisturize. The lip mask provides up to 8 hours of hydration, so you can apply it before bed and leave it on to work its magic while you sleep. 

Amazon Prime Day LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Amazon

The mask comes with an applicator (with its own handy sleeve) to easily swipe it onto your lips. Choose from four yummy on-sale flavors: Berry, Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy, and Vanilla. Not only is the lip mask internet famous, but it’s also super popular with Amazon shoppers, who have awarded it more than 22,600 five-star ratings. “My lips have never felt smoother, softer, and more hydrated,” said one reviewer

Amazon PD LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Gummy Bear

Amazon

One customer commented, “This lip mask is lightweight, smooth, and lightly scented. After I woke up the next morning, my lips were perfectly smooth [with] no peeling!” According to another shopper, the mask gives them “succulent, luscious lips.” Reviewers also say that they even use it during the day because it looks like you’re wearing lipgloss

Snag the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask now for just $17 for smooth, moisturized lips before Prime Day ends.

