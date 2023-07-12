Style Skincare Snag the Fan-Favorite Laneige Lip Mask on Sale for 30% Off During Amazon Prime Day It has more than 22,600 five-star ratings. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 10:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten If you’ve been wanting to try the viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, now’s your chance—it’s on sale right now during Prime Day. Grab it now to protect your lips from drying out in air conditioning or to prepare for cracked winter lips. Hurry to get the mask for 30 percent off while the deal lasts. The mask is packed with antioxidants from vitamin C and Laneige’s Berry Fruit Complex to protect your lips from free radicals like pollution. Plus, the formula contains nourishing coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter to moisturize. The lip mask provides up to 8 hours of hydration, so you can apply it before bed and leave it on to work its magic while you sleep. Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $17 The mask comes with an applicator (with its own handy sleeve) to easily swipe it onto your lips. Choose from four yummy on-sale flavors: Berry, Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy, and Vanilla. Not only is the lip mask internet famous, but it’s also super popular with Amazon shoppers, who have awarded it more than 22,600 five-star ratings. “My lips have never felt smoother, softer, and more hydrated,” said one reviewer. Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $17 Attention Beauty Lovers: You Can Shop Deals for Up to 40% Off During Ulta’s Big Summer Sale One customer commented, “This lip mask is lightweight, smooth, and lightly scented. After I woke up the next morning, my lips were perfectly smooth [with] no peeling!” According to another shopper, the mask gives them “succulent, luscious lips.” Reviewers also say that they even use it during the day because it looks like you’re wearing lipgloss. Snag the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask now for just $17 for smooth, moisturized lips before Prime Day ends. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The 30 Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals You Need to Check Out During Amazon Prime Day—Up to 64% Off Storing Fruit? This Clever $15 Produce Container With Over 2,700 Five-Star Ratings Keeps Food Fresher, Longer Found: The Only Summer Dress Deals Worth Shopping on Amazon Prime Day