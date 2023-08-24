Lane Bryant Discounted Nearly 1,000 Items Up to 75% Off, Including Flattering Bras and New Fall Fashion Finds

Transitioning your wardrobe from summer to fall can be a tricky task, especially considering the unpredictable nature of weather forecasts. One second, you’re in a breezy linen dress, and the next, you’re piling on the layers.

Luckily, Lane Bryant is already discounting tons of styles from its new September collection, so you can save on jackets, joggers, and other seasonal staples and start incorporating them into your outfits as the temperatures change. Also included in the sale are shopper-loved bras, pajamas, loungewear must-haves like comfy leggings and sweatshirts up to 75 percent off.

As a bonus, if you’re eyeing bras that aren’t in the sale section, you can get $30 off any full-priced one with code MEREDITH30 through September 24. Keep scrolling for our favorite markdowns on recently launched fall pieces, comfy sleepwear, and flattering bras.

Best Deals to Shop During Lane Bryant’s Sale

Extra Soft High Waist Brief Panty

Lane Bryant

High-waisted underwear is great for achieving a smooth, cinched look without the discomfort of actual shapewear, and Lane Bryant’s Extra Soft High Waist Brief Panty is no exception. The brand’s “softest ever” style, which boasts a seamless fabric with lace trim, is so comfortable that shoppers said it “almost feels like you have nothing on” while still offering “full coverage” under dresses and pants.

Boyfriend Pull-On Jogger Jean

Lane Bryant

This pair of Boyfriend Pull-On Jogger Jeans provides that loose-fitting, borrowed-from-the-boys fit with a pull-on stretch, no-gap comfort waistband for a more flattering look and comfortable denim-wearing experience. In fact, one shopper called the style their “best buy ever.” Another customer raved about the “soft, relaxed design,” adding that nothing about the jeans feels “too tight or rigid.”

Lightly Lined Multi-Way Strapless Bra

Lane Bryant

I am a bra adversary through and through and an even bigger opponent of the strapless bra.

However, the Lightly Lined Multi-Way Strapless Bra that can be worn in many different ways offers medium coverage and light lining for a more comfortable feel that still promises support. One shopper with a 46E bra size shared that they “didn’t think [they] could wear a strapless bra,” but this one “changed [their] mind completely.” Another customer called it the “perfect daily bra” and claimed that they “never have an issue with it sliding” thanks to its “wide” back.

Animal Lace Dipped Thong

Lane Bryant

Everyone should own at least a few pairs of sexy panties, and this $5 Animal Lace Dipped style in Adrenaline Rush is perfect for spicing up your underwear drawer. According to one shopper, who left a five-star review, the high-cut thong fit and allover animal print lace made them “look” and “feel good.”

Journey Knit Double Side Short Jacket

Lane Bryant

This perfect-for-fall Journey Knit Double Side Short Jacket takes your layering game to the next level. Shoppers called the knit material “super stretchy” and “high quality,” while the brand itself says it was made for “travel and on-the-go moments,” promising less wrinkles and “straight-from-the-suitcase ease.” One customer was such a fan of the wear experience that they said “the photos online did NOT do it justice.” A third reviewer said the jacket pairs great with “jogger jeans or high-waisted jeans.”

Keep scrolling to shop the rest of our favorite pieces on sale, or head over to Lane Bryant’s site to find more jaw-dropping deals.

Rib Open-Back Bodysuit

Lane Bryant

Satin Sheer Lace Slip

Lane Bryant

Classic Blouson Sleeve Surplice Tie Velour Top

Lane Bryant

