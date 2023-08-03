78-Year-Old Shoppers Have ‘Very Minor Wrinkles’ After Using This Plumping Serum, and It’s on Sale

Sometimes, three can be a crowd, but in the case of skincare ingredients, three may be the magic number. And one specific beauty find that’s currently 40 percent off at Nordstrom is the ultimate triple threat, with a formula that boosts volume for a plump look, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and minimizes discoloration and age spots.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, ongoing now through August 6, you can find the Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum marked down to $85 from its original $140 price tag. The serum is designed with a three-dispenser packaging that delivers just-blended, equal parts hyaluronic acid to moisturize and plump, vitamin C+ niacinamide that brightens skin and smooths wrinkles, and the antioxidant ferulic acid to protect skin from harsh environmental factors that age it.

Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum

Nordstrom

Since the ingredients each sit in different chambers of the bottle, you can be confident that with every pump you’re getting a freshly mixed, high-potency batch of the serum. The gel-cream texture quickly absorbs into each layer of the skin to tighten, smooth, hydrate, and soften, resulting in a youthful glow. Two pumps of the serum is enough to evenly distribute its three key ingredients. To use, simply mix the serum between your hands and smooth all over your face and neck in an upward motion to help give your face a lifted look.

Shoppers of all ages rely on the Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum to tighten their skin, with one 78-year-old sharing that after trying “a trove of products that don’t work” they finally noticed that their cheeks “are plump” and that they have “very minor wrinkles” thanks to the serum. Another reviewer who is 55 years old shared that after they apply it their “skin feels tight, plump, and clear,” and that they were mistaken for someone in their forties during a doctor’s visit, who also told them that they’re “lucky to have good skin at this age.”

Shoppers also revamped their beauty routine since using the serum, with one person sharing that they “go days without wearing makeup now” after using it for their hyperpigmentation. A separate reviewer simply said it’s “magic in a bottle,” and gives them “glazed donut skin.”

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is only happening for four more days, so grab shoppers’ “secret weapon” serum while it’s still on sale.