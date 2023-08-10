I Swear by the Creamy Cleanser That Shoppers in Their 70s Use for ‘Soft and Supple’ Skin

In addition to targeting specific skin concerns, I’m a firm believer that skincare products should feel luxurious. A non-negotiable skincare product in my day-to-day routine is a hydrating and creamy cleanser that effectively removes makeup and impurities while simultaneously smoothing and soothing my sensitive skin.

After going through a difficult time in my life around a year and a half ago, I was gifted the Lancôme Crème Mousse Confort Creamy Foaming Cleanser by a friend in hopes of getting me to treat myself to some much-needed self-care time; I haven’t been able to stop using it since. Not only is the formula extremely hydrating and gentle on my sensitive skin, but its light rose scent plays a big part in why I continue to use it.

Lancôme Crème Mousse Confort Creamy Foaming Cleanser

Nordstrom

As a shopping writer, I’ve tried my fair share of cleansers. However, this is hands down one of my top picks, considering I’m rather lazy when it comes to upkeeping a multi-step skincare regimen. The rich and foamy cleanser is super nourishing with ingredients like rosehip oil and shea butter that deeply hydrate and strengthen the skin’s barrier, which ultimately leaves my skin smooth and supple after every use. It’s so hydrating that I rarely follow up cleansing with a moisturizer, a game-changer for someone like me who likes to keep their routine as simple as possible.

The cleanser is suitable for all skin types and is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores. It’s also capable of removing makeup, including waterproof formulas, with ease. My skin can’t get enough of the hydration, making it a holy grail product for me in both the summer and winter when my skin has had too much sun exposure, or is braving the gusty winds of brutally cold weather.

One shopper with sensitive skin said the cleanser is the only one they’ve tried that actually removes their makeup and “doesn’t irritate [their skin] or cause breakouts.” A reviewer in their 70s has used the cleanser for “several years” and loves how gentle the formula is without drying out their skin, while a third person said it leaves their face “soft and supple.” A 30-year-old shopper who works 24-hour paramedic shifts said the cleanser keeps their skin “still feeling soft” even at the end of their workday.

For your own bottle of Lancôme Crème Mousse Confort, head over to Nordstrom. And keep scrolling for other foamy cleansers to add to your skincare lineup.

Dior La Mousse Off/On Foaming Face Cleanser

Nordstrom

Estée Lauder Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Foam Cleanser/Purifying Mask

Nordstrom

Clinique All About Clean Rinse-Off Foaming Face Cleanser