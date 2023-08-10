Style Skincare I Swear by the Creamy Cleanser That Shoppers in Their 70s Use for ‘Soft and Supple’ Skin It even removes waterproof makeup. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland In addition to targeting specific skin concerns, I’m a firm believer that skincare products should feel luxurious. A non-negotiable skincare product in my day-to-day routine is a hydrating and creamy cleanser that effectively removes makeup and impurities while simultaneously smoothing and soothing my sensitive skin. After going through a difficult time in my life around a year and a half ago, I was gifted the Lancôme Crème Mousse Confort Creamy Foaming Cleanser by a friend in hopes of getting me to treat myself to some much-needed self-care time; I haven’t been able to stop using it since. Not only is the formula extremely hydrating and gentle on my sensitive skin, but its light rose scent plays a big part in why I continue to use it. Lancôme Crème Mousse Confort Creamy Foaming Cleanser Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $34 As a shopping writer, I’ve tried my fair share of cleansers. However, this is hands down one of my top picks, considering I’m rather lazy when it comes to upkeeping a multi-step skincare regimen. The rich and foamy cleanser is super nourishing with ingredients like rosehip oil and shea butter that deeply hydrate and strengthen the skin’s barrier, which ultimately leaves my skin smooth and supple after every use. It’s so hydrating that I rarely follow up cleansing with a moisturizer, a game-changer for someone like me who likes to keep their routine as simple as possible. The cleanser is suitable for all skin types and is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores. It’s also capable of removing makeup, including waterproof formulas, with ease. My skin can’t get enough of the hydration, making it a holy grail product for me in both the summer and winter when my skin has had too much sun exposure, or is braving the gusty winds of brutally cold weather. One shopper with sensitive skin said the cleanser is the only one they’ve tried that actually removes their makeup and “doesn’t irritate [their skin] or cause breakouts.” A reviewer in their 70s has used the cleanser for “several years” and loves how gentle the formula is without drying out their skin, while a third person said it leaves their face “soft and supple.” A 30-year-old shopper who works 24-hour paramedic shifts said the cleanser keeps their skin “still feeling soft” even at the end of their workday. For your own bottle of Lancôme Crème Mousse Confort, head over to Nordstrom. And keep scrolling for other foamy cleansers to add to your skincare lineup. Dior La Mousse Off/On Foaming Face Cleanser Nordstrom Buy Now $50 Estée Lauder Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Foam Cleanser/Purifying Mask Nordstrom Buy Now $30 Clinique All About Clean Rinse-Off Foaming Face Cleanser Nordstrom Buy Now $24 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Swappable Eyeglasses—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life The 50 Most Jaw-Dropping Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 76% Off Add a Personal Touch to Your Dorm Room With These Cute, Customizable Blankets From BaubleBar