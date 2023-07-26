Lake Pajamas Slashed Prices Up to 50% Off for Its Annual Summer Sale—and Here Are My Favorite On-Sale Styles

When dusk settles, there’s nothing I relish more than slipping into a comfortable set of pajamas. The right pajamas—whether a nightgown, short set, pant set, or robe—can transform a regular night into a cozy oasis of self-care and relaxation. As a professional shopping writer, I’ve tried my fair share of nightwear, but there’s one brand my family and I go back to again and again: Lake Pajamas. This brand supplies our Christmas pajamas, our birthday gifts, and our self-care “treat ourselves” impulse purchases.

This week only, the retailer’s hosting its Annual Summer Sale with prices slashed across more than 350 styles for up to 50 percent off. With multiple sizes and styles already sold out, you’ll want to act fast before the entire collection’s gone.

Keep reading to shop my eight favorite picks below.

Shop 8 Editor-Picked Lake Pajamas Deals

Amelia Nightgown in Grass

Lake

A breezy nightgown is a must-have during the heat of summertime—and as someone who’s frequently slept in bedrooms without air conditioning, this set of Lake Pajamas is a prime selection that keeps me cool and comfortable.

Pima Robe in Lapis

Lake

This chic pima cotton robe is one of Lake Pajamas’s most iconic styles, with a wide array of colors and patterns available on sale. Its long sleeves, sewn-in belt, and side pockets make it an appealing wear. And its fabric feels silky on the skin, too.

Bell Robe in Rainbow Stripe

Lake

Craving something more colorful? Look no further than the Bell Robe in Rainbow Stripe, crafted in a limited-edition collaboration with maximalist lifestyle creator Blair Eadie. This midi-length robe has wide sleeves and a contrasting belt that adds pop to any outfit. Act now while it’s 40 percent off.

DreamKnit Kimono Pajama Set

Lake Pajamas

This wide-leg pajama set has a stylish striped look. More importantly, it’s crafted from Lake Pajamas’s DreamKnit modal and spandex blend, suitable for all-day lounging. The adjustable wrap means the top’s fit is always perfect, while also making it an attractive buy for pregnant or nursing women. Personally, I love the elegant appearance of my set for its wrap-tie and elbow-length sleeves.

Poplin Pants Set in Rally

Lake

Made from crisp cotton poplin, this classic style includes a collared long-sleeve button-up top and elastic-waist pants. The bright yellow striping evokes lazy beachside mornings and timeless summers. The brand does recommend sizing up if you’re between sizes or prefer a looser fit, as 100 percent cotton will shrink slightly upon washing.

Gauze Caftan

Lake

Did you know Lake Pajamas makes everyday clothing too? For all those who long to wear a nightgown as a dress, you’ll love this gauze caftan with a V-neck, drop shoulders and side slits. It’s slightly sheer, so it’s ideal for a cover-up or quick outfit when the oppressive summer heat makes you want to wear the lightest clothing possible (while still looking good.)

Pima Avery Shorts Set in Pomelo Stripe

Lake

Of course, you need a shorts set in one of Lake Pajamas’s most iconic styles. The short-sleeve, scoop-neck top (with an oh-so-handy pocket in contrast colors) makes it versatile in all sorts of temperatures, and the pima cotton is light and cooling without veering into sheer like some other summertime pajamas do.

Day Shorts Set in Petal Abstract Floral

Lake

Although Lake Pajamas excels in quintessential silhouettes, certain designs have unique details, like the feminine tie-shoulders of this Day Shorts Set. In a sweet pale-pink pattern, this two-piece set is a soft, adorable option sure to satisfy all your cottagecore daydreams. The shorts include pockets and an elastic waistband.

