I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s What I’m Buying From Its Labor Day Sale

Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon.

Published on August 29, 2023

Editor-Loved LDW Deals Tout
If you need a little help making the most of the many Labor Day sales happening at Amazon this week, look no further. 

As Real Simple’s resident shopping expert, I know a good deal when I see one and there are plenty happening this Labor Day weekend. Amazon dropped thousands of early deals spanning every department, and the discounts are steep—up to 70 percent off. And while you can browse them all in Amazon’s massive deal hub, you can save yourself some time and effort by scoping out these editor-loved deals first. 

Editor-Loved Labor Day Deals

Fall is my favorite season, and I’ve already got my eye on a few new staples for my closet. I’ve purchased several sweaters from BTFBM, an under-the-radar brand on Amazon, and I was pleasantly surprised by their quality and fit, so I have a good feeling about its mock neck pullover sweater. The soft material and relaxed fit will ensure that I’m comfortable while its mock neck and ribbed design make it polished enough to wear to the office. I’m equally drawn to the pretty purple and emerald green, so I may get both. 

BTFBM Mock Neck Pullover Sweater

Amazon Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, Womenâs Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

I could also use a cardigan that I can easily layer over dresses and tops, and I like the chunky knit and bold buttons featured in PrettyGarden’s newly launched style. This sweater is polished enough to wear to work yet coy enough to enjoy lounging in, and its thick material is sure to keep me warm for months to come.

PrettyGarden Chunky Knit Cardigan

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Womens 2023 Cardigan Sweaters Fall Open Front Button Down Long Sleeve Pockets Casual Chunky Knit Shirt Outerwear

Amazon

I’m also getting my go-to tee, the Hanes perfect T-shirt, while it’s 43 percent off. Its soft cotton fabric, tagless design, and its relaxed, but not baggy fit impressed me when I first bought one five years ago. Now, it’s one of the workhorses in my wardrobe, and I’d like to have a few more on hand. Fellow Amazon shoppers also love it: More than 24,000 gave it a perfect rating. 

Hanes Perfect T-Shirt

Amazon Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, Womenâs Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

Big sale weekends like Labor Day are also a great opportunity to save on everyday items that you tend to go through quickly. For me, that’s my favorite L’Oréal Paris’ Lash Paradise mascara, which I’ve worn everyday for years, and CeraVe’s cream to foam cleanser. Unlike other face washes, which can be drying and irritating, this one is gentle and makes my skin feel more hydrated after lathering up. It’s also a reviewer favorite, racking up 15,000 five-star ratings. 

L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara

Amazon Prime Day L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara

Amazon

CeraVe Hydrating Cream to Foam Cleanser

CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser

Amazon

With the start of a new season around the corner, I’m planning to give my home a deep clean, and Emcgicc’s retractable dust cleaner is one clever find that will make it easier. The flexible and compact tool is designed to get into tight spaces that vacuums, brooms, and other tools can’t reach. I’m eager to see just how much dust this will collect when I swipe it under my fridge, stove, and kitchen cabinets.  

Emcgicc Retractable Dust Cleaner

Amazon Emcgicc Retractable Gap Dust Cleaner, Microfiber Hand Duster, Under Fridge & Appliance Duster

Amazon

And these markdowns are just the start. There are more editor-loved finds on sale, including the genius pasta bowls or “blates” that I still rave about two years after getting them and the versatile PrettyGarden blouse I wear almost nonstop to the office. 

More Editor-Loved Deals

Once Amazon’s Labor Day sale ends, the prices will go back up. Amazon may not offer this many deals until Black Friday rolls around in November, so it’s an ideal time to get everything you may need for the months ahead. 

Perilogics Airplane Phone Holder Mount

Amazon Perilogics Universal in Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount. Handsfree Phone Holder for Desk Tray with Multi-Directional Dual 360 Degree Rotation

Amazon

365Park Large Travel Cosmetic Case

Amazon 365park Large Leather Makeup-Organizer for Travel-Accessories Clear-Cosmetic-Bag

Amazon

Carrotez Silicone Coasters Set

Amazon Carrotez Silicone Coasters for Drinks, Coasters for Coffee Table, Bar, Desk, Non Slip Cup Coasters

Amazon

Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal

Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal

Amazon

California Design Den Organic Cotton Sheet Set (Queen)

Amazon California Design Den 100% Organic Cotton Sheets for Queen Size Bed, GOTS Certified

Amazon

Sweese Pasta Bowl Set

Sweese Pasta Bowls

Amazon

Elixir Glassware Square Wine Glass Set

Amazon Prime Day Elixir Glassware Square Wine Glasses Set of 4

Amazon

Sharecook Matte Gold Silverware Set

Amazon Prime Day Matte Gold Silverware Set, Satin Finish 20-Piece Stainless

Amazon

Kitchellence Three-Stage Knife Sharpener

Kitchellence Knife Sharpener and Glove

Amazon

Holikme Drill Scrubbing Brush Set

Holikme 4Pack Drill Brush Power Scrubber Cleaning Brush
amazon.com

Kizen Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer

Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer

Amazon
