These Labor Day Deals on Fall Decor Will Help You Create a Festive Front Porch

Now that it's officially September, it's time to think about how to use your outdoor spaces during the cooler months. Temperatures may drop, but that doesn't mean you have to hide out indoors. In that case, sprucing up your front porch should be high on your priority list, and there's no better time than the present to add delightful autumnal touches to the outside of your home, thanks to all of these end-of-season and Labor Day deals available.

Nurturing a welcoming and warm environment can be easy as long as you have the right decor pieces. We wanted to save you some time, so we dug through sales at Amazon, Wayfair, and Target to compile this selection of outdoor accents that will liven up and maximize your space.

Get ready to welcome the chilly season with our favorite discounted picks below.

Top Fall Outdoor Decor Deals

Jetlink Drafts LED Lighted Autumn Decor

Wayfair

Welcome visitors with a straightforward sign decked out in a warm autumnal color palette. The battery-powered lighted sign will be the first thing your guests will see, and it will undoubtedly stand out when lit. The wreath is also removable, so you can hang it on your door and replace the sign with another craft piece.

Kibaga Fall Pillow Covers

Amazon

If you have space for seating on your porch, you'll want to make it plush and cozy for fall. These pillow covers make it easy to switch out your current pillows for a more festive set. They're sure to make a crisp night more comfortable—all you're missing is a hot cup of cider to keep you company.

Artoid Mode Home Pumpkin Doormat

Amazon

Is it even autumn without a gourd or two outside of your home? This Pinterest-worthy doormat is basic not boring, so it will blend in with the rest of your outdoor decor. The pretty design features a sturdy, nonslip rubber backing, and you can even shop it in three different sizes.

Northlight Mushroom and Foliage Hanging Basket

Target

Autumn-inspired foliage always looks stunning, but it's hard to pull off if it's still warm outside where you live. This hanging basket arrangement will make your visitors think of quaint flower boxes if you hang it just outside a widow—with a light and whimsical twist, of course. You can hang it up or set it on the ground.

Needomo Wooden Lantern

Amazon

Give your home a chic and rustic vibe from the get-go with a little help from this farmhouse-style wooden lantern. With its versatile, stunning design, you can work it into your porch decor-scape in a wide variety of ways. Plus, you can add fairy lights or a battery-operated candle to establish a unique ambiance of your own.

Sggvecsy Fall Wreath

Amazon

Wreaths are synonymous with fall, which is why any porch might feel incomplete without one. If you don't have time to craft one of your own, Amazon has no shortage of options, like this classic style fitted with a charming welcome sign. It also has a 20-inch diameter, therefore, it will fit perfectly on most doors.

Breeze Decor Autumn Initial Flag Set

Wayfair

Flags are a minimal way to make a big impact on smaller porches. You can buy this set of two with your very own initials for a personal touch. It's equipped with a wooden flag pole and string to hang, but who says you can't make it your own by attaching it to some stakes and adding them to your garden or putting them in a planter?

Yeahome Garden Gnome

Amazon

A cheerful garden without a gnome or two can feel lonely. If you prefer your front porch to sport playful flair, then you'll love this pair of gourd-loving gnomes to help you set an amusing scene right outside of your door. They're crafted from premium metal that will stand up to the harsh elements of an outdoor environment.

Turnmeon Maple Leaf Lights

Amazon

Did someone say foliage-themed lighting? With this two-pack of 10-foot-long string lights, the sky's the limit. You can put them to work to draw attention to your windows, planters, railings, or even a gorgeous archway. It's waterproof to ensure a little rain won't crush your seasonally-appropriate concept.

Hakacc Artificial Pumpkin

Amazon

Pumpkins are always a good idea, but this statement piece will be the star of the show. Surround it with a slew of smaller gourds, or style it in a wicker basket with fall foliage to create an unforgettable, lively display on your porch. Either way, it screams that autumn is here, and it's bound to make an impression.

Jiajiamei Hanging Lantern

Amazon

This isn't an ordinary lantern. The striking design looks as if you're pouring light (and life) into a garden or planter box. The stunning watering can is also illuminated; thus, if you place it near a solid wall, it reflects a beautiful pattern. The best part? It's solar-powered and will automatically turn on at dusk.

Cnkeeo Solar Garden Lights

Amazon

To set the proper nighttime ambiance, your porch should be outfitted with lighting at every turn. These solar-powered lights will blend well with any festive pot of mums. The set also comes with a remote control that lets you switch between eight lighting modes and four brightness levels, giving you flexibility.

