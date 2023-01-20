Style Hair This $13 Dry Shampoo Powder Is the Only Product That Helps Me Extend My Second-Day Hair Oily scalp, be gone. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 20, 2023 11:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland My hair has put me through the wringer; more specifically, my latest issues have been with my scalp. It builds up an incredible amount of oil and product in less than 24 hours and is also highly prone to flaking. To save my strands from overdrying, I've been reducing my daily washes, and the Kristin Ess Dry Shampoo Powder is the only style extender that has left my scalp happy. The vegan, cruelty-free formula comes in a unique spray bottle with a precision nozzle that lets me apply the product directly where my head needs it the most. It contains corn, rice, and tapioca starches, as well as arrowroot powder, to soak up excess oil, and is infused with neem leaf extract to combat itching and kaolin to balance oil production. It's also fragrance-, sulfate-, silicone-, paraben-, gluten-, and phthalate-free and safe to use on color- and keratin-treated hair. Target To buy: $13; target.com. I've always battled against my oily scalp, and it's only worsened over the years. I could barely go a full day without needing to wash my hair, and thanks to this miracle powder, I've been able to push my washes beyond two days. Surprise Your Valentine With These 14 Luxurious Gifts at Nordstrom—All Under $50 I mostly use the Dry Shampoo Powder as an evening treatment to help me preserve my hair after heat stylings. Before I get in bed, I divide my hair into four sections to make the application seamless. One or two pumps of powder per section usually does the trick. I use my fingers to tousle my strands and work the product evenly through my scalp. Then I'll throw it into a loose pony, and when I wake up, I don't have a matted-down icky mess of hair that I'm itching to wash. This is also one of the few dry shampoos that doesn't leave a ghastly white residue on my naturally black hair. If you're looking to stop a greasy scalp in its tracks and save time in your morning routine, try the Kristin Ess Dry Shampoo Powder. You can nab it at Target for $13. More Must-Shop Deals Amazon Quietly Discounted Many of Its Best-Selling Sweaters, and We Found the 10 Best Styles Under $45 Want to Move Your Body More in 2023? Here Are 7 On-Sale Sneakers for Each Activity, Up to 60% Off If Your Resolution Is to Drink More Water in 2023, Snag This Best-Selling Brita Pitcher While It’s on Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit