This $13 Dry Shampoo Powder Is the Only Product That Helps Me Extend My Second-Day Hair

My hair has put me through the wringer; more specifically, my latest issues have been with my scalp. It builds up an incredible amount of oil and product in less than 24 hours and is also highly prone to flaking. To save my strands from overdrying, I've been reducing my daily washes, and the Kristin Ess Dry Shampoo Powder is the only style extender that has left my scalp happy.

The vegan, cruelty-free formula comes in a unique spray bottle with a precision nozzle that lets me apply the product directly where my head needs it the most. It contains corn, rice, and tapioca starches, as well as arrowroot powder, to soak up excess oil, and is infused with neem leaf extract to combat itching and kaolin to balance oil production. It's also fragrance-, sulfate-, silicone-, paraben-, gluten-, and phthalate-free and safe to use on color- and keratin-treated hair.

Target

To buy: $13; target.com.

​​​​I've always battled against my oily scalp, and it's only worsened over the years. I could barely go a full day without needing to wash my hair, and thanks to this miracle powder, I've been able to push my washes beyond two days.

I mostly use the Dry Shampoo Powder as an evening treatment to help me preserve my hair after heat stylings. Before I get in bed, I divide my hair into four sections to make the application seamless. One or two pumps of powder per section usually does the trick. I use my fingers to tousle my strands and work the product evenly through my scalp. Then I'll throw it into a loose pony, and when I wake up, I don't have a matted-down icky mess of hair that I'm itching to wash. This is also one of the few dry shampoos that doesn't leave a ghastly white residue on my naturally black hair.

If you're looking to stop a greasy scalp in its tracks and save time in your morning routine, try the Kristin Ess Dry Shampoo Powder. You can nab it at Target for $13.