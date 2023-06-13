Style Makeup Kosas' Rare Sitewide Sale Is Stacked With Viral Makeup and Skincare Must-Haves for Those Lazy Summer Days The TikTok-favorite brand is slashing 20 percent off new releases and best-sellers. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

You're setting your makeup up for failure without a proper skincare regimen. You can't expect an epically dewy glow without backing it up with some serious hydration. Luckily, beauty brands like Kosas are filling the gap with skincare-packed makeup essentials that have become increasingly popular in part due to TikTok. The beauty brand is currently having a rare sitewide sale, so you'll want to take advantage and stock up on all its viral complexion favorites, including the brand's latest drops like the Wet Stick lip care sticks and DreamBeam sunscreen—not to mention, many of my own personal go-to products as a shopping writer. You have until Tuesday, June 20, to save 20 percent on everything you need to refresh your summer skincare and beauty routines. With so many great deals available, I picked eight options worthy of a place in your makeup bag this season. Check out Kosas' heavily anticipated Summer Sale page to see the full lineup. Kosas Revealer Concealer This medium-coverage concealer is packed with skincare actives like brightening caffeine and pink algae, calming arnica and provitamin B5, and hydrating peptides and hyaluronic acid, so even if I skip my eye cream, I'm covered. It effortlessly conceals my dark circles in a flash. To buy: $24 (was $30); kosas.com. Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder The magical, vegan pressed powder boasts bamboo stem extract, Chinese peony, and passionfruit leaf extract for an untraceable smooth finish. It not only gives a soft blurring effect to my face, but it also keeps my face intact all day. To buy: $28 (was $35); kosas.com. Kosas Wet Stick Color and lip care are rolled into one moisture-locking formula. No matter how cracked and dry my lips are, this balm glides on like a dream while remaining comfortable thanks to the squalane, hyaluronic acid, peptides, mango butter, and ceramides. To buy: $20 (was $24); kosas.com. Kosas Weightless Lip Color Nothing is worse than a gorgeous, satin lip color that feels heavy and drying. Even after hours of wear, I completely forget I have this lipstick on. A hydrating blend of mango butter, cocoa butter, and rosehip oil ensures my lips stay nourished all day. To buy: $21 (was $26); kosas.com. Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40 Sunscreen meets skincare in this multifaceted mineral formula. It applies seamlessly like a serum while leaving behind a subtle glow. I love to use this as a primer for extra sun protection, but I also wear it on its own when I'm aiming for a luminous complexion. To buy: $32 (was $40); kosas.com. Kosas Good Body Skin Body Wash Potent skincare isn't just for your face. This non-comedogenic contains a powerful blend of glycolic, lactic, and mandelic acids and tropical fruit enzymes to quickly slough away pore-clogging dead skin and reveal a smooth, radiant complexion. To buy: $18 (was $22); kosas.com. Kosas Tinted Air Brow When I need to look put together, I just swipe on this tinted gel to help my brows look fuller and keep them in place. The formula features 5 percent castor oil, panthenol provitamin B5, and biotinoyl tripeptide-1 to support hair growth, so sparse brows are a thing of the past. To buy: $20 (was $24); kosas.com. Kosas Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum This revolutionary spray-on serum is the perfect complement to lazy days. I keep this by my desk to quickly spritz it on in the morning. It's loaded with skin-first ingredients like peptides, hyaluronic acid, proteins, amino acids, vegan collagen, artemisia flower extract, and plant probiotics. To buy: $39 (was $48); kosas.com.