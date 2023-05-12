Kosas' New Silky Mineral Sunscreen Gives My Sensitive Skin an Immediate Glow-Up—and It Works as a Primer, Too

In case you haven't noticed, sunscreen is having a moment; the essential skincare category has evolved from goopy, greasy, white-casting creams to skin-loving formulas that go beyond sun protection. Kosas' new DreamBeam SPF 40 Sunscreen is no exception, with a skincare-first formula fused with 21.7 percent non-nano zinc oxide that you'll actually enjoy slathering on.

The silky mineral sunscreen is loaded with plumping and smoothing ceramides and peptides, soothing allantoin, and moisture-locking hyaluronic acid to brighten and strengthen the skin's barrier. As a result, it caters to sensitive skin types and is formulated without fragrances, silicone, mineral oil, phthalates, sulfates, and parabens. It's also hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. Now that outdoor season has officially arrived, sun protection is crucial, and this multitasking, water-resistant innovation helped me achieve some stellar makeup days this past month.

Kosas

To buy: $40; kosas.com.

Before its launch earlier last month, Kosas sent me a free sample of the sunscreen. I was captivated by its thin consistency and delightfully sleek packaging, but for the real test, I wanted to see how it performed under my makeup. (Plus, the 222 million views on TikTok convinced me I was missing out.) More often than not, I find a wonderful sunscreen, but once I try to apply makeup on top, it starts to pill—utterly destroying any beauty look I was going for. Thankfully, this wasn't the case with the DreamBeam Sunscreen.

The peachy-tinted cream quickly melted into my skin, giving me a gorgeous, softly blurred glow. My first time using it, I made the mistake of immediately applying my foundation, and the two didn't blend well. However, I gave it another shot and waited the recommended three to five minutes for the formula to dry. That's when the real magic began.

This smoothing sunscreen creates the perfect canvas for makeup, but it also looks great when worn alone. During my recent travels, I swiped this on and threw on some mascara most days, and I still got compliments on my healthy-looking glow.

Do yourself a favor this summer, and streamline your beauty and skincare routine with a little help from the new $40 Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40. I wouldn't be surprised if it became your go-to sunscreen and primer.