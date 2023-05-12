Style Skincare Kosas' New Silky Mineral Sunscreen Gives My Sensitive Skin an Immediate Glow-Up—and It Works as a Primer, Too SPF protection and a perfect makeup base, all in one product. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 12, 2023 03:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington In case you haven't noticed, sunscreen is having a moment; the essential skincare category has evolved from goopy, greasy, white-casting creams to skin-loving formulas that go beyond sun protection. Kosas' new DreamBeam SPF 40 Sunscreen is no exception, with a skincare-first formula fused with 21.7 percent non-nano zinc oxide that you'll actually enjoy slathering on. The silky mineral sunscreen is loaded with plumping and smoothing ceramides and peptides, soothing allantoin, and moisture-locking hyaluronic acid to brighten and strengthen the skin's barrier. As a result, it caters to sensitive skin types and is formulated without fragrances, silicone, mineral oil, phthalates, sulfates, and parabens. It's also hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. Now that outdoor season has officially arrived, sun protection is crucial, and this multitasking, water-resistant innovation helped me achieve some stellar makeup days this past month. Kosas To buy: $40; kosas.com. Before its launch earlier last month, Kosas sent me a free sample of the sunscreen. I was captivated by its thin consistency and delightfully sleek packaging, but for the real test, I wanted to see how it performed under my makeup. (Plus, the 222 million views on TikTok convinced me I was missing out.) More often than not, I find a wonderful sunscreen, but once I try to apply makeup on top, it starts to pill—utterly destroying any beauty look I was going for. Thankfully, this wasn't the case with the DreamBeam Sunscreen. Summer Fridays' Customer-Loved Jet Lag Mask Restored My Glow and Kept My Skin Hydrated While Flying The peachy-tinted cream quickly melted into my skin, giving me a gorgeous, softly blurred glow. My first time using it, I made the mistake of immediately applying my foundation, and the two didn't blend well. However, I gave it another shot and waited the recommended three to five minutes for the formula to dry. That's when the real magic began. This smoothing sunscreen creates the perfect canvas for makeup, but it also looks great when worn alone. During my recent travels, I swiped this on and threw on some mascara most days, and I still got compliments on my healthy-looking glow. Do yourself a favor this summer, and streamline your beauty and skincare routine with a little help from the new $40 Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40. I wouldn't be surprised if it became your go-to sunscreen and primer. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers 'Get So Many Compliments' on These Sleek Lamps With Built-In Charging Ports, and They’re 50% Off This Popular Jewelry Brand Creates Affordable Pieces That Make Perfect Graduation Gifts Our Editors Were Shocked That This Wireless Strapless Bra Stays Put and Offers All-Day Comfort and Support