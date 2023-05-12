Kosas' New Silky Mineral Sunscreen Gives My Sensitive Skin an Immediate Glow-Up—and It Works as a Primer, Too

SPF protection and a perfect makeup base, all in one product.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023 03:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kosas Dreambeam review TOUT
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

In case you haven't noticed, sunscreen is having a moment; the essential skincare category has evolved from goopy, greasy, white-casting creams to skin-loving formulas that go beyond sun protection. Kosas' new DreamBeam SPF 40 Sunscreen is no exception, with a skincare-first formula fused with 21.7 percent non-nano zinc oxide that you'll actually enjoy slathering on.

The silky mineral sunscreen is loaded with plumping and smoothing ceramides and peptides, soothing allantoin, and moisture-locking hyaluronic acid to brighten and strengthen the skin's barrier. As a result, it caters to sensitive skin types and is formulated without fragrances, silicone, mineral oil, phthalates, sulfates, and parabens. It's also hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. Now that outdoor season has officially arrived, sun protection is crucial, and this multitasking, water-resistant innovation helped me achieve some stellar makeup days this past month.

DreamBeam SPF 40 PA

Kosas

To buy: $40; kosas.com.

Before its launch earlier last month, Kosas sent me a free sample of the sunscreen. I was captivated by its thin consistency and delightfully sleek packaging, but for the real test, I wanted to see how it performed under my makeup. (Plus, the 222 million views on TikTok convinced me I was missing out.) More often than not, I find a wonderful sunscreen, but once I try to apply makeup on top, it starts to pill—utterly destroying any beauty look I was going for. Thankfully, this wasn't the case with the DreamBeam Sunscreen.

The peachy-tinted cream quickly melted into my skin, giving me a gorgeous, softly blurred glow. My first time using it, I made the mistake of immediately applying my foundation, and the two didn't blend well. However, I gave it another shot and waited the recommended three to five minutes for the formula to dry. That's when the real magic began.

This smoothing sunscreen creates the perfect canvas for makeup, but it also looks great when worn alone. During my recent travels, I swiped this on and threw on some mascara most days, and I still got compliments on my healthy-looking glow.

Do yourself a favor this summer, and streamline your beauty and skincare routine with a little help from the new $40 Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40. I wouldn't be surprised if it became your go-to sunscreen and primer.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

BOSCEOS TABLE LAMPS SET
Shoppers 'Get So Many Compliments' on These Sleek Lamps With Built-In Charging Ports, and They’re 50% Off
Mejuri Graduation Gift Roundup TOUT
This Popular Jewelry Brand Creates Affordable Pieces That Make Perfect Graduation Gifts
ENBLISS Wireless Stay Put Multi-Way Strapless Bra Tout
Our Editors Were Shocked That This Wireless Strapless Bra Stays Put and Offers All-Day Comfort and Support
Related Articles
Supergoop Sale Tout
Hurry! Supergoop Kicked Off Its Friends and Family Sale, so You Can Grab SPF Essentials for Less
Best-Selling Facial Sunscreens
Get Summer Ready With These Best-Selling Facial Sunscreens From La Roche-Posay, EltaMD, and More—Starting at $9
Sunscreens for Summer Tout
These Are the 9 Sunscreens I Use All Summer to Prevent My Pale Skin From Burning, Starting at $10
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask Tout
Summer Fridays' Customer-Loved Jet Lag Mask Restored My Glow and Kept My Skin Hydrated While Flying
glass-skin-GettyImages-1194475408
A Step-by-Step Routine to Get Glass Skin, According to Experts
Neutrogena Skincare Tout
One of Our Favorite Affordable Skincare Brands Is Hiding at the Drugstore for as Little as $5
Best Drugstore Foundations
The 12 Best Drugstore Foundations of 2023
Kopari friends & family sale Tout
Run, Don't Walk! Kopari's Friends & Family Sale Includes Best-Selling Body and Skincare Must-Haves From $13
Best Face Sunscreens
The 12 Best Face Sunscreens of 2023
Amazon Spring beauty store
Give Your Beauty Bag a Spring Upgrade With Amazon’s New Storefront That’s Packed With Staples Under $20
8 of the Best Foundations for Dry Skin on a colorful background
The 11 Best Foundations for Dry Skin That Give You a Dewy Glow
Three of the besst tinted sunscreens on a bright yellow background.
The 12 Best Tinted Sunscreens of 2023
Sephora insider sale Tout
I'm a Beauty Writer, and These Are the 14 Items Worth Buying During Sephora's Savings Event—Starting at $15
The Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin
The 10 Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin of 2023
ask-a-dermotologist
We Asked 5 Dermatologists to Reveal Their Actual Sunscreen Routine
Best Drugstore Moisturizers
The 12 Best Drugstore Moisturizers of 2023 for Every Skin Type