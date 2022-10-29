Amazon Shoppers Say This ‘Uplifting’ Body Butter Makes Their Skin Feel ‘Velvety’—and It’s $17

If you’ve noticed that your skin is becoming dry and itchy as the temps drop, you aren’t alone—it’s a common issue come winter. “The air has less moisture and there is more trans-epidermal water loss, which essentially means that the skin is losing water,” double board-certified dermatologist and dermatologist surgeon Hayley Goldbach, M.D., previously told Real Simple.

The seasonal transition is inevitable, but fortunately, there are products to help combat dry winter skin woes. Amazon shoppers have found a botanical remedy in Korres’ Elasti-Smooth Body Butter. The Greek brand is known for its ethically-sourced, effective skincare and beauty products that boast regional flora, herbs, and natural actives to target dermatological concerns.

It’s not often that Korres slashes prices on its products by 30 percent, so this discount is a steal. During Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul event, you can get the Elasti-Smooth Body Butter in bright basil lemon, Mediterranean vanilla bean, and Santorini grape scents—for just $17.

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $24); amazon.com.

Aside from its "uplifting and herbaceous" aroma, the rich body cream packs shea butter and omega fatty acids with sunflower, avocado, and Grecian almond oils to submerge skin with hydration while also smoothing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improving elasticity, according to the brand. One satisfied reviewer who deals with keratosis pilaris recommended the formula for replenishing parched skin. They added that the Korres body butter "works better than so many over the counter products" they’ve previously tried.

RELATED: This Smart Humidifier Saved My Dry Winter Skin and Irritated Sinuses—and It's on Sale

Another repeat shopper has sworn by the "crepe-smoothing body butter" for several years. "The buttery cream sinks in and does not leave any filmy, greasy feeling," they wrote. The formula even kept their hands hydrated and soft throughout various handwashes.

Shop the popular Korres Elasti-Smooth Body Butter while it's still on sale for $17 to soothe that dry, itchy winter skin.

More Must-Shop Deals