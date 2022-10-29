Amazon Shoppers Say This ‘Uplifting’ Body Butter Makes Their Skin Feel ‘Velvety’—and It’s $17

Save a rare 30 percent on this Korres winter beauty must-have.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 29, 2022 07:30AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

KORRES Elasti-Smooth Body Butter Tout
Photo:

Amazon

If you’ve noticed that your skin is becoming dry and itchy as the temps drop, you aren’t alone—it’s a common issue come winter. “The air has less moisture and there is more trans-epidermal water loss, which essentially means that the skin is losing water,” double board-certified dermatologist and dermatologist surgeon Hayley Goldbach, M.D., previously told Real Simple.

The seasonal transition is inevitable, but fortunately, there are products to help combat dry winter skin woes. Amazon shoppers have found a botanical remedy in Korres’ Elasti-Smooth Body Butter. The Greek brand is known for its ethically-sourced, effective skincare and beauty products that boast regional flora, herbs, and natural actives to target dermatological concerns.

It’s not often that Korres slashes prices on its products by 30 percent, so this discount is a steal. During Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul event, you can get the Elasti-Smooth Body Butter in bright basil lemon, Mediterranean vanilla bean, and Santorini grape scents—for just $17.

Korres Elasti-Smooth Body Butter

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $24); amazon.com.

Aside from its "uplifting and herbaceous" aroma, the rich body cream packs shea butter and omega fatty acids with sunflower, avocado, and Grecian almond oils to submerge skin with hydration while also smoothing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improving elasticity, according to the brand. One satisfied reviewer who deals with keratosis pilaris recommended the formula for replenishing parched skin. They added that the Korres body butter "works better than so many over the counter products" they’ve previously tried.

RELATED: This Smart Humidifier Saved My Dry Winter Skin and Irritated Sinuses—and It's on Sale

Another repeat shopper has sworn by the "crepe-smoothing body butter" for several years. "The buttery cream sinks in and does not leave any filmy, greasy feeling," they wrote. The formula even kept their hands hydrated and soft throughout various handwashes.

Shop the popular Korres Elasti-Smooth Body Butter while it's still on sale for $17 to soothe that dry, itchy winter skin.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Amazon Beauty Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Annual Beauty Sale
MakeUp Eraser
This 'Magical' Reusable Makeup Removing Cloth Works on Waterproof Formulas With 'Minimal Scrubbing'
Beauty Outlet Early Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals Tout
Skincare and Makeup from Revlon, Olay, L’Oreal, and More Are Up to 52% Off in This Secret Amazon Outlet
Holiday Beauty Haul Deals Roundup
The 35 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Annual Beauty Sale
Honey Moisture Mask with Propolis Extract Tout
My Sensitive Skin Has Never Felt Softer Thanks to This Mask That Doubles as a Moisturizer
Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray
Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Setting Spray Is My Go-To for Dewy, Transfer-Proof Looks All Year Long
best-cleanser-realsimple-GettyImages-200407149-004
Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Choose the Best Cleanser for Your Skin Type
Amazon Kate Spade Tote
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Prime Early Access Sale
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Tout
The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale
Car Cache Purse Holder Tout
These Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals Have a Combined 450,00+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Under $15
Tula Skincare
This Shopper- and Beauty Writer-Loved Skincare Brand Is Having a Major Sale Across Its Entire Site
Target Deals Days Upgrade Your Home Tout
Target’s Massive Sale Will Save You Tons on Home Upgrades, From Furniture to Must-Have Cleaners
Best affordable skincare brands
The 15 Best Affordable Skincare Brands of 2022
Early Prime Event Deals Roundup Tout
40 Impressive Deals You Can Get Now Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Prime Event Announcement Tout
Psst! Amazon Just Announced Its First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale, and It's Sure to Rival Prime Day
Overhead view of The Ordinary brand Hyaluronic Acid bottle with liquid
Ask a Beauty Editor: Best The Ordinary Products That Are Just as Good as Luxury Skincare