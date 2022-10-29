Style Skincare Amazon Shoppers Say This ‘Uplifting’ Body Butter Makes Their Skin Feel ‘Velvety’—and It’s $17 Save a rare 30 percent on this Korres winter beauty must-have. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 29, 2022 07:30AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you’ve noticed that your skin is becoming dry and itchy as the temps drop, you aren’t alone—it’s a common issue come winter. “The air has less moisture and there is more trans-epidermal water loss, which essentially means that the skin is losing water,” double board-certified dermatologist and dermatologist surgeon Hayley Goldbach, M.D., previously told Real Simple. The seasonal transition is inevitable, but fortunately, there are products to help combat dry winter skin woes. Amazon shoppers have found a botanical remedy in Korres’ Elasti-Smooth Body Butter. The Greek brand is known for its ethically-sourced, effective skincare and beauty products that boast regional flora, herbs, and natural actives to target dermatological concerns. It’s not often that Korres slashes prices on its products by 30 percent, so this discount is a steal. During Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul event, you can get the Elasti-Smooth Body Butter in bright basil lemon, Mediterranean vanilla bean, and Santorini grape scents—for just $17. Amazon To buy: $17 (was $24); amazon.com. Aside from its "uplifting and herbaceous" aroma, the rich body cream packs shea butter and omega fatty acids with sunflower, avocado, and Grecian almond oils to submerge skin with hydration while also smoothing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improving elasticity, according to the brand. One satisfied reviewer who deals with keratosis pilaris recommended the formula for replenishing parched skin. They added that the Korres body butter "works better than so many over the counter products" they’ve previously tried. RELATED: This Smart Humidifier Saved My Dry Winter Skin and Irritated Sinuses—and It's on Sale Another repeat shopper has sworn by the "crepe-smoothing body butter" for several years. "The buttery cream sinks in and does not leave any filmy, greasy feeling," they wrote. The formula even kept their hands hydrated and soft throughout various handwashes. Shop the popular Korres Elasti-Smooth Body Butter while it's still on sale for $17 to soothe that dry, itchy winter skin. More Must-Shop Deals Ilia's Hyaluronic Acid Skin Tint Takes My Dry Winter Skin From Flaky to Dewy This Fast-Absorbing Hand Cream Is a Must-Have for My Dry Winter Skin Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Skincare Routine for Dry Skin? Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit