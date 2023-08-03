This Fan Works So Well, Shoppers Say It’s the ‘Only Reason’ They’re Able to Sleep During Heat Waves

We’ve reached the point of the season where you’re likely using everything at your disposal to try to stay cool. Although air conditioning helps, sometimes even that isn’t enough to lower the temperatures inside your home. So, you likely have fans at the ready to offer an extra boost. If you’re hoping to find a great new tower fan that’s Amazon shopper-approved, look no further than this model that’s quietly on sale for 40 percent off.

The KopBeau tower fan is designed to help keep bedrooms, family rooms, offices, and more cool, and it has plenty of notable features. First, the fan is bladeless for safety, and it’s adjustable, so you can choose whether to use it at its full 42-inch height or opt for a shorter 36-inch height in a smaller space. You’ll also find that it’s easy to move because it weighs 10.28 pounds, and it even has a built-in handle to make it more portable. With 5,700 perfect ratings and more than 1,000 five-star reviews, it’s clear that shoppers approve of the cooling gadget.

Amazon

“This tower fan is so quiet I forget it’s on, and with previous fans, that was not the case,” wrote a five-star reviewer who said that the ratio of air that it circulates is “heavenly.” Plus, the shopper added that the fan is “easy to assemble” and to move from room to room.

Speaking of ease of use, the fan comes with a remote that allows you to choose from three fan speeds and three operating modes (normal, natural, and sleep), according to the brand. Plus, it has a helpful LED display that lights up to allow you to choose your ideal settings on the fan (if you don’t want to use the remote), and it will only stay illuminated for 30 seconds after you have stopped using it. Finally, the fan has a 7-hour timer, which you can use to automatically turn it off.

“We have been going through a horrible heat wave. This fan is the only reason I have gotten a good night's sleep,” wrote a shopper who added that they “love the remote.”

There are still many more weeks of summer ahead of us, so pick up a portable KopBeau tower fan to introduce a little extra cooling into the spaces of your choice while it’s on sale for just $60.