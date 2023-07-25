Kopari's Newest Lotion Tackles KP, Roughness, and Body Bumps Without Drying Out My Sensitive Skin

The exfoliating formula deeply moisturizes while it smooths.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kopari Body Bump Lotion Launch Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

I've dealt with excess K.P. (keratosis pilaris) most of my life without even realizing it. I figured the excessive rough texture that plagued my arms and legs was just stubborn body acne. But board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon at Art of Skin MD, Melanie Palm, MD, recently told Real Simple, "These bumps are caused due to an excess amount of keratin, a type of naturally-occurring protein found in hair, skin, and nails." The dotted texture is due to the accumulation of keratin blocking the hair follicle, which can mimic a whitehead—hence, my confusion.

Since learning of this skin condition, I've dedicated a chunk of my body care routine to exfoliating. However, I've definitely overdone it in the past—it also doesn't help that I have notoriously sensitive and dry skin, so I have to be careful about exactly what I apply and when. Thankfully, Kopari recently expanded its KP Body Bumps Be Gone line, which originally consisted of its customer-loved Clarifying Body Scrub and Clarifying Body Pads, to include the new Smoothing Body Lotion. Over the last month, the exfoliating pads and lotion have helped me keep my strawberry skin in check without ever over-drying it.

Kopari Kp Body Bumps Be Gone Smoothing Body Lotion with 3% AHA

Kopari

The $24 body lotion boasts 3% AHAs from glycolic acid and lactic acid to help resurface the skin and refine texture, while the nourishing blend of shea butter, sweet almond oil, and aloe leaf juice soothe and hydrate, leaving behind a soft, radiant finish. Plus, it's gentle enough for everyday use. It's the perfect complement to the Clarifying Body Pads, which come in a pack of 50 for $36. They also contain glycolic and lactic acids, along with fruit extracts, calming aloe vera, willow bark extract, and protein-rich coconut oil.

When my skin feels especially gritty, I'll start my routine by wiping the pads over my troubled areas. I'll use them on my dry skin before hopping in the shower, then I'll apply the lotion before getting dressed. Due to the pads' potent 4.4-percent AHA concentration, I don't use them every day, but you can gradually increase your use to daily if necessary. I just found that the lotion works so well that I don't need the pads as often—although they've quickly become a travel must-have.

Kopari's powerful KP Body Bumps Be Gone Smoothing Body Lotion and Clarifying Body Pads have helped transform my sensitive skin without irritating it. Consider this effective yet hydrating duo if you've been searching for a gentle option to eliminate your K.P. for good.

Kopari Kp Body Bumps Be Gone Clarifying Body Pads

Kopari
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Welov Air Purifier Sale CPC Tout
This Air Purifier ‘Drastically Reduced’ Allergens in Shoppers’ Homes, and It’s 39% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Wayfair Adirondack Chair Sale Tout
Before Summer’s Over, You Can Grab Adirondack Chairs Under $199 During Wayfair’s Outdoor Clearance Sale
Rest Pillow at Target Tout
I Randomly Purchased This $18 Bed Rest Pillow Months Ago, and It’s the Most Comfortable Thing for Lounging
Related Articles
Medik8 Micellar Cleansing Mousse Review Tout
Thanks to This Micellar Mousse, I Finally Found a Gentle but Potent Cleanser That Doesn't Strip My Skin
arm-pimples-GettyImages-1397340994
If You Think You Have Arm Acne, You Probably Don’t—Here’s What It Actually Is
rs-best-keratosis-pilaris-treatments-of-2023-tout
The 12 Best Keratosis Pilaris Treatments of 2023
tik-tok-everything-shower-GettyImages-466033515
How to Take an Everything Shower, Gen-Z’s Newest Shower Trend (P.S. It’s 4 Hours Long)
congested-skin
How to Tell If You Have Congested Skin
Credo Beauty sitewide sale Tout
Calling All Beauty Lovers: Credo Kicked Off Its Sitewide Sale—Here Are 50 Exclusive Deals You Can't Miss
Woman applying lotion on check
How to Soothe Irritated Summer Skin
best-dark-spot-correctors: woman with face turned up at the sun and shadows
I've Tried Dozens of Dark Spot Correctors—These Are the 9 Best to Erase Hyperpigmentation
best-ingredients-for-acne-GettyImages-1469751146
10 Best Ingredients for Acne, According to Dermatologists
Three of the best Shampoos for Oily Hair on a pink background.
The 9 Best Shampoos for Oily Hair of 2023
Best After-Sun Treatments
The 15 Best Sunburn Treatments of 2023
Some of the best spot acne treatment on a pink stripe background.
The 12 Best Acne Spot Treatments of 2023
The 10 Best Drugstore Shampoos of 2022
The 16 Best Drugstore Shampoos of 2023 for Every Hair Type
beauty-award-winners-for-2023-realsimple-740-V1
Check Out the Real Simple Beauty Award Winners for 2023
Best Acne Products tout
The 16 Best Acne Products of 2023
saltic-acid-vs-benzoyl-peroxidee-GettyImages-1223534293
Benzoyl Peroxide vs. Salicylic Acid: Which is Right for You?