Kopari's Newest Lotion Tackles KP, Roughness, and Body Bumps Without Drying Out My Sensitive Skin

I've dealt with excess K.P. (keratosis pilaris) most of my life without even realizing it. I figured the excessive rough texture that plagued my arms and legs was just stubborn body acne. But board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon at Art of Skin MD, Melanie Palm, MD, recently told Real Simple, "These bumps are caused due to an excess amount of keratin, a type of naturally-occurring protein found in hair, skin, and nails." The dotted texture is due to the accumulation of keratin blocking the hair follicle, which can mimic a whitehead—hence, my confusion.

Since learning of this skin condition, I've dedicated a chunk of my body care routine to exfoliating. However, I've definitely overdone it in the past—it also doesn't help that I have notoriously sensitive and dry skin, so I have to be careful about exactly what I apply and when. Thankfully, Kopari recently expanded its KP Body Bumps Be Gone line, which originally consisted of its customer-loved Clarifying Body Scrub and Clarifying Body Pads, to include the new Smoothing Body Lotion. Over the last month, the exfoliating pads and lotion have helped me keep my strawberry skin in check without ever over-drying it.

Kopari

The $24 body lotion boasts 3% AHAs from glycolic acid and lactic acid to help resurface the skin and refine texture, while the nourishing blend of shea butter, sweet almond oil, and aloe leaf juice soothe and hydrate, leaving behind a soft, radiant finish. Plus, it's gentle enough for everyday use. It's the perfect complement to the Clarifying Body Pads, which come in a pack of 50 for $36. They also contain glycolic and lactic acids, along with fruit extracts, calming aloe vera, willow bark extract, and protein-rich coconut oil.

When my skin feels especially gritty, I'll start my routine by wiping the pads over my troubled areas. I'll use them on my dry skin before hopping in the shower, then I'll apply the lotion before getting dressed. Due to the pads' potent 4.4-percent AHA concentration, I don't use them every day, but you can gradually increase your use to daily if necessary. I just found that the lotion works so well that I don't need the pads as often—although they've quickly become a travel must-have.

Kopari's powerful KP Body Bumps Be Gone Smoothing Body Lotion and Clarifying Body Pads have helped transform my sensitive skin without irritating it. Consider this effective yet hydrating duo if you've been searching for a gentle option to eliminate your K.P. for good.