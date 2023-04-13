Run, Don't Walk! Kopari's Friends & Family Sale Includes Best-Selling Body and Skincare Must-Haves From $13

As you make your spring skincare swaps, remember to pamper your body as well. Body care wasn't something I thought much about until just a couple of years ago, but it's just as essential. Beyond rubbing on some lotion, you want to ensure your products remedy your most worrisome concerns like dull or dehydrated skin, dark spots, and body acne.

Luckily, Kopari Beauty's Friends & Family Sale starts today! Through Sunday, April 16, you can save 20 percent sitewide on fan-favorite, high-performance products that treat your face and body. The brand is known for its 100 percent organic coconut-based, active-powered skin and body care products, primarily formulated using sustainably sourced ingredients. All products also feature fully recyclable packaging, with some even available for refilling.

Here's your chance to get a discount on some of the brand’s best-sellers. Kopari's highly-efficient goods are known for selling out quickly, so don't wait too long.

If you're unsure where to begin, I've highlighted some of my favorite products below, from body butters to face scrubs. Check out these popular formulas starting at $13.

Kopari

Rose Gold Sun Shield Body Glow SPF 45

I reviewed the Rose Gold Sun Shield Body Glow when it first launched back in February, and it's still my go-to body sunscreen. It perfectly balances daily protection, hydration, and soft radiance due to the combination of superfood oils, antioxidants, and ethically-sourced rose gold pearlescent minerals. I enjoy the way it wakes up my skin and leaves behind an unbeatable sun-kissed sheen without transferring onto my clothes or leaving behind a sticky residue.

To buy: $32 (was $39); koparibeauty.com.

Kopari

Sun Shield Soft Glow Daily Face SPF 30

And now you can use the customer-loved Sun Shield formula on your face. It feels equally as lightweight and silky as the original formula and delivers a gorgeous, healthy-looking glow. Vitamin E is an essential component of the sunscreen, which helps protect from free radical damage. Plus, you can even use it as a makeup primer, thanks to the satin finish.

To buy: $31 (was 38); koparibeauty.com.

Kopari

Ultra Restore Body Butter​​

Despite slathering on this body butter almost daily this past winter, I'm only just hitting the bottom of the jar. It comes in three happy-inducing scents, but I've stuck by the "OG Coconut" version. The hyaluronic acid-infused cream completely nixes my tight, alligator skin. I'll be recycling the refillable component soon and swapping it with a very convenient replacement—which is now down to $24.

To buy: $28 (was $34); koparibeauty.com.

Kopari

Aluminum-Free Coconut Deodorant

As a very sweaty woman, I'm incredibly picky about my deodorants. Kopari's non-toxic, plant-based, and aluminum- and baking soda-free blend is one of the few I stand by. I've tried so many other natural options, but this is the only one that gets the job done without irritating my sensitive skin over time. Better yet, white stains won't ruin your clothes since it glides on clear.

To buy: $13 (was $16); koparibeauty.com.

Kopari

California Glow Enzyme Face Scrub

Whenever my skin's texture feels flaky, bumpy, and rough, I turn to this heavy-duty exfoliator. It's a very dense formula, so you don't need much, but the pineapple and papaya fruit enzymes work wonders at buffing away imperfections. I usually massage it into my dry skin before stepping into the shower. Once I'm out, my face feels incredibly soft and smooth.

To buy: $24 (was $30); koparibeauty.com.

Kopari

Moisturizing Lip Glossy

At any given time, I have at least three of these waiting for me in my beauty cabinet, and Kopari just released four new shades. The subtle, glistening nude "Nude Beach" is my current go-to. The non-sticky formula is packed with softening and restoring shea butter and coconut oil and plant-derived squalane. Whenever I want to rock a colorful pout but my lips are chapped, I'll layer some of this on top of my lipstick to keep me shiny and moisturized.

To buy: $13 (was $16); koparibeauty.com.

