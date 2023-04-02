Shopping I've Been Wearing These Slide Slippers Nonstop, and They're Perfect for Warmer Weather The new yellow and coral shades are adorable. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 2, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington It’s no secret that I love all things fuzzy or fluffy, from shearling boots to faux-fur purses. And my newest obsession are these slide slippers from Koolaburra by Ugg. When the brand asked to send a sample, I jumped at the chance to try them out. While fur accessories are typically considered winterwear, the open toe makes these shoes perfect for warmer weather. Plus, there are two new spring colors that you need to check out. The Milo Peep has a suede and faux fur upper and a rubber sole to prevent slipping on hardwood or tile floors. With traction on the bottom, you could even throw the slides on to run errands. The shoes are flexible, making them easy to walk in while still feeling sturdy. I love how soft the slippers are—you would never be able to tell that they’re made of faux fur. Amazon To buy: $60; amazon.com. The two newest colors, Amber Yellow and Sun Kissed Coral, are sure to get you ready for spring. I have the yellow shade, and the color feels so fun to slip on—it’s like adding a bit of sunshine to your loungewear. Neutral colors, like natural and black, are available too, plus a light pink option if you prefer more muted tones. I’ve only had the slippers for about a month, but I’ve already been wearing them every day to lounge after showering in the evening. So far they’ve held their shape very well, even though they’re getting a lot of use. The fur squishes down to form to your foot without losing the fluff—they still feel just as soft and cushy as the first time I wore them. Amazon To buy: $60; amazon.com. Koolaburra by Ugg is owned by the same company that makes Uggs and Hoka sneakers, Deckers Brands, so you can be sure the shoes are extremely comfortable. The brand works to reduce waste, energy consumption, and water usage in the production of its products. Deckers Brands also has a goal of restoring one million acres of land by 2025 through regenerative farming practices. Amazon To buy: $60; amazon.com. I can’t stop wearing the Milo Peep slippers, and they’re so soft, you won’t want to take them off either. Shop the open toe, spring-friendly slipper at Amazon for $60. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Tick Off Your Spring Cleaning Checklist With These Genius Amazon Finds—All Under $40 Found: ‘The Most Amazing Bra on Amazon’ That Delivers Comfort, Support, and Style Is Up to 58% Off Shop Best-Selling Luxury Dossier Perfumes at Walmart—Starting at Just $29