I've Been Wearing These Slide Slippers Nonstop, and They're Perfect for Warmer Weather

The new yellow and coral shades are adorable.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on April 2, 2023

It’s no secret that I love all things fuzzy or fluffy, from shearling boots to faux-fur purses. And my newest obsession are these slide slippers from Koolaburra by Ugg. When the brand asked to send a sample, I jumped at the chance to try them out. While fur accessories are typically considered winterwear, the open toe makes these shoes perfect for warmer weather. Plus, there are two new spring colors that you need to check out. 

The Milo Peep has a suede and faux fur upper and a rubber sole to prevent slipping on hardwood or tile floors. With traction on the bottom, you could even throw the slides on to run errands. The shoes are flexible, making them easy to walk in while still feeling sturdy. I love how soft the slippers are—you would never be able to tell that they’re made of faux fur. 

The two newest colors, Amber Yellow and Sun Kissed Coral, are sure to get you ready for spring. I have the yellow shade, and the color feels so fun to slip on—it’s like adding a bit of sunshine to your loungewear. Neutral colors, like natural and black, are available too, plus a light pink option if you prefer more muted tones. 

I’ve only had the slippers for about a month, but I’ve already been wearing them every day to lounge after showering in the evening. So far they’ve held their shape very well, even though they’re getting a lot of use. The fur squishes down to form to your foot without losing the fluff—they still feel just as soft and cushy as the first time I wore them. 

Koolaburra by Ugg is owned by the same company that makes Uggs and Hoka sneakers, Deckers Brands, so you can be sure the shoes are extremely comfortable. The brand works to reduce waste, energy consumption, and water usage in the production of its products. Deckers Brands also has a goal of restoring one million acres of land by 2025 through regenerative farming practices.

I can’t stop wearing the Milo Peep slippers, and they’re so soft, you won’t want to take them off either. Shop the open toe, spring-friendly slipper at Amazon for $60.

