Ugg slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness. Since the early aughts, they’ve developed a reputation for being a wear-anywhere shoe. Sport them on errands, around the home, or even out on the town. When the temperatures drop, this fluffy footwear is a comfortable default.

While the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is now finished, the shopping team still spotted some oh-so-tempting deals at the retailer, with prices slashed similarly. The Koolaburra by Ugg line—complete with men’s and women’s slippers, boots, slides, and more—is up to 54 percent off, today only.

New to the love of Uggs? Try their most classic style: the Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot at 28 percent off. This mid-shin option has a soft suede upper, a combination sheepskin and faux fur interior, cushioning sock liner, and durable EVA sole. The chestnut color goes with everything (trust me, I’ve worn them everywhere) and they’re easy to slip on and off, making them ideal to sink into during winter when you’re constantly chilly.



Maybe you’re more of a slipper person, in which case the Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Lezly Slipper at 25 percent off will satisfy your cozy cravings. Better yet, this slipper comes in nine different colors, including Black, Chestnut, Wild Dove, Insignia Blue, Peach Whip, Plum, Misty Rose, Blue Fog, and Syrah. The rubber soles have a grippy surface, so they’re especially great for those wanting slippers but needing a little extra stability.

Need a waterproof version? The Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Koola Clear Mini Boot is the pair for you, especially at a whopping 54 percent off. These shiny black boots have a translucent and waterproof outer layer, but the interior has the fuzzy lining we all love. You can clomp around in the snow or get caught in that frigid wintertime rain with no worries of wet feet.

Act now for a pair of comfy Koolaburra by Ugg shoes while they’re up to 54 percent off. These discounts will be gone by 11:59 p.m. PT tonight.

