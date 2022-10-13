Psst! These Ugg Slippers Are Secretly on Sale for Up to 54% Off—Just in Time for Winter

Only through tonight, though.

By Grace Smith
Published on October 13, 2022 06:42PM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Ugg slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness. Since the early aughts, they’ve developed a reputation for being a wear-anywhere shoe. Sport them on errands, around the home, or even out on the town. When the temperatures drop, this fluffy footwear is a comfortable default.

While the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is now finished, the shopping team still spotted some oh-so-tempting deals at the retailer, with prices slashed similarly. The Koolaburra by Ugg line—complete with men’s and women’s slippers, boots, slides, and more—is up to 54 percent off, today only. 

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Amazon

To buy: $65 (was $90); amazon.com.

New to the love of Uggs? Try their most classic style: the Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot at 28 percent off. This mid-shin option has a soft suede upper, a combination sheepskin and faux fur interior, cushioning sock liner, and durable EVA sole. The chestnut color goes with everything (trust me, I’ve worn them everywhere) and they’re easy to slip on and off, making them ideal to sink into during winter when you’re constantly chilly.

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper

Amazon

To buy: $45 (was $60); amazon.com.

Maybe you’re more of a slipper person, in which case the Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Lezly Slipper at 25 percent off will satisfy your cozy cravings. Better yet, this slipper comes in nine different colors, including Black, Chestnut, Wild Dove, Insignia Blue, Peach Whip, Plum, Misty Rose, Blue Fog, and Syrah. The rubber soles have a grippy surface, so they’re especially great for those wanting slippers but needing a little extra stability.

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Clear Mini Boot

Amazon

To buy: $80 (was $110); amazon.com.

Need a waterproof version? The Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Koola Clear Mini Boot is the pair for you, especially at a whopping 54 percent off. These shiny black boots have a translucent and waterproof outer layer, but the interior has the fuzzy lining we all love. You can clomp around in the snow or get caught in that frigid wintertime rain with no worries of wet feet.

Act now for a pair of comfy Koolaburra by Ugg shoes while they’re up to 54 percent off. These discounts will be gone by 11:59 p.m. PT tonight.

More Must-Shop Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
ZokerLife Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Usually-$600 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Now 75% Off at Amazon—but Only for a Few More Hours
Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Our Shopping Editor Swears by This Mini Handheld Vacuum That’s 40% Off Until Midnight
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans Tout
These Amazon Fall Wardrobe Must-Haves Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Tout
The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale
Heavy Duty Pan Organizer Tout
Quick! This Shopper-Loved Pan Organizer Is 54% Off at Amazon for One Day Only
Amazon Prime dress roundup
It’s Not Too Late! You Can Still Score Deals on Stylish Fall Dresses During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Tout
The ‘Amazon Coat’ With 16,500 Perfect Ratings Is 41% Off for October Prime Day—but Only Until Tonight
Comfier Towel Warmer Bucket
All I Want This Winter Is a Towel Warmer—and This One’s 30% Off at Amazon for the Next 2 Days
Amazon Kate Spade Tote
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Prime Early Access Sale
Early Prime Event Deals Roundup Tout
40 Impressive Deals You Can Get Now Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Dunhill Fir Christmas Tree
You Can Save $217 on This Best-Selling Artificial Christmas Tree Right Now, During Amazon’s October Prime Day
TOPTRO TR23 Outdoor Projector
This Portable Projector Doubles the Space in My Tiny Room—and It’s 21% Off Right Now
Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Bedding
My Favorite Amazon Sheets With 20,600+ Five Star Ratings Are Up to 80% Off Today
Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This ‘Wonderfully Comfortable’ Bra—and It’s 54% Off
Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug
Every Decor Must-Have Our Home Shopping Editor Is Snagging Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Car Cache Purse Holder Tout
These Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals Have a Combined 450,00+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Under $15