Kohler Is Bringing Back Two Retro Colors—Check Out Peachblow and Spring Green

Get ready for pastels!

By Amanda Lauren
Published on February 14, 2023
Kohler Retro Spring Green Sink on Green background
Photo:

Kohler

Who couldn’t use a little extra color in their bathroom? Kohler has made it easy with the release of two Heritage Colors to celebrate the brand’s 150th anniversary—Peachblow and Spring Green. Spring Green, which first became available in 1927, was inspired by the blue-green waters of a northern spring. Peachblow was one of Kohler's original pastels and was first launched in 1934. Fun and cheerful, we can’t help but appreciate these retro-chic colors. While many of us know Kohler for its extensive range of sleek fixtures and hardware, historically the brand has offered many products in unique and vibrant colors.

So how were Peachblow and Spring Green chosen? They were voted on by the brand’s devoted followers. These two colors stood out amongst the contenders, which included 1973’s Pink Champagne, 1967's Avocado, Sunrise, a yellow hue introduced in 1953, and Lavender, a fun shade that first turned heads in 1927.

Peachblow Kohler Sink on background
Peachblow sink by Kohler.

Kohler

But Don't Click "Add To Cart" Just Yet

As excited as you may be about these new colors, unfortunately you’ll have to wait until the summer for an official product launch when essentials like toilets, sinks, and console tables, as well as dreamy freestanding bathtubs, will become available in these hues.

Can't wait? Indigo Blue, an ideal shade for anyone who wants a bit of color but perhaps isn't ready to dive into the pastel pool just yet, is currently available to shop.

How to Integrate Peachblow and Spring Green into Your Bathroom Right Now

Are you feeling inspired by Kohler's Heritage Colors, but don’t plan on replacing your sink, toilet, or bathtub anytime soon? Here are a few accessories in similar colors you can purchase right now.

Peach bathroom accessories, soap pump and dish

Wayfair

Anastácia Countertop 3-Piece Bathroom Accessory Set

Want to add some Peachblow-inspired accessories to your bathroom? You’ll love this modern set ($48, wayfair.com), which includes a soap dish, soap/lotion pump, and tumbler/toothbrush holder. It looks particularly stylish in neutral bathrooms or to contrast vivid tiles. 

Peach Grid Pattern Shower Curtain

Society6

Society6 Grid Pattern Peach Shower Curtain

If you like the retro vibe of Peachblow, you’ll love the Grid Pattern Peach Shower Curtain ($33, society6.com). It makes a great addition to any bathroom that's just begging for a big splash of color. 

Marimekko Hand Towels

Amazon

Marimekko Tiffany Blue Guest Towels

Love the idea of adding just a hint of Spring Green to a powder room? These cheerful disposable guest towels ($25, amazon.com) are a fun blast from the past. 

Pale Green Storage Tray

Wayfair

Ebern Designs Januschka Melamine Tray

Are you looking for a place to display all your beauty products? You’ll love this round tray ($32, wayfair.com). While the color isn’t an exact dupe of Kohler’s Spring Green, it adds a similar pale green shade to your space.




