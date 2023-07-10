The Reusable Iced Coffee Cup of the Summer Is Up to 43% Off Right Now in Most Colors

It’s only $17.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Published on July 10, 2023 07:00PM EDT

PD One-Off Reusable Coffee Cup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

Calling all coffee lovers! If you need more than one cuppa joe to muster up the energy to sort through Prime Day sales, then this one's for you. No matter what types of coffee you drink, the vessel that holds said caffeine can make or break your morning routine (so, too, can the wrong coffee maker), especially if you’re constantly on the go. With coffee cup culture becoming even stronger as of late, we highly recommend using Prime Day to your advantage, and scoring a cute, functional cup that’s affordably priced, multi-functional, and durable. Right now, the Kodrine 20-ounce Glass Coffee Tumbler is the iced coffee cup of the summer—and, of course, it’s on sale! 

Most colors of this glass coffee tumbler are marked down right now, up to 43 percent off. This 20-ounce tumbler, which starts at only $17, can hold just about any liquid—from water or an iced coffee to matcha or a smoothie. 

Amazon PD Kodrine 20oz Glass Water Tumble Black

Amazon

The outer protective sleeve is made of BPA-free, food-grade silicone, and helps you get a firm grip on the bottle, which means less potential dropping, slipping, and spilling. It comes with a bamboo lid that also has a silicone protective cover and two straws, too. 

Most importantly, however, the Kodrine 20-ounce fits perfectly in most standard car cup holders.

Amazon PD Kodrine 20oz Glass Water Tumble Amber

Amazon
Amazon PD Kodrine 20oz Glass Water Tumble Olive

Amazon

With 4.4 stars overall and 3,400 five-star ratings on Amazon, this iced coffee cup comes in just about every color imaginable, to fit whichever mood or aesthetic you prefer. Some of our favorite colors on sale right now include the muted hues like tan and olive. If you prefer something brighter, you can also snag the glass in statement colors like purple, aqua, or mint green.

Even some of the tie-dye colors are marked down, like the navy tie-dye, and some multi-colored options, too, which are perfect for summer and even back-to-school season.

Amazon PD Kodrine 20oz Glass Water Tumble Style 1

Amazon
Amazon PD Kodrine 20oz Glass Water Tumble Style 6

Amazon

To buy: From $18 (was $30); amazon.

If you’re in the market for a new iced coffee cup (or really anything that you drink in the morning), the Kodrine 20-ounce Glass Coffee Tumbler is an inexpensive option that also just so happens to be cute to look at. Whether you drink with it at the kitchen table, or take it on-the-go as you flit about your day, this versatile cup is a steal, starting at just $17. Shop the Prime Day deal now while most colors are up to 43 percent off for Prime members. Scroll down for more hot deals on other coffee tumblers, water bottles, insulated mugs, and more.

More Coffee Tumblers to Shop for Prime Day

