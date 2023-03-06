Klorane's Dry Shampoos Leave Me With Squeaky Clean Hair Post-Workouts and Beyond—and They're on Sale

My scalp health has been all over the place lately; some days, it's an itchy, flaky mess, and other days it's so oily that I just tug it into a low bun or ponytail and call it a day. My color-treated hair gets greasy fast, so I keep an arsenal of remedies like scalp serums and leave-in products on hand to help me tame my tresses. I've noticed that the less often I wash my hair, the more manageable it becomes over time.

After testing out a slew of dry shampoo sprays to help keep the oilies at bay over the last month, I found two plant-based formulas that take the cake: Klorane's popular Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk and Detox Dry Shampoo with Aquatic Mint. Although National Dry Shampoo Day isn’t until Friday, March 10, the beauty brand is celebrating all week long by saving you 30 percent on its dry shampoo range now through Sunday, March 12, by using code NDSD30 at checkout.

To buy: $14 with code NDSD30 (was $20); kloraneusa.com.

The tiniest amount of sebum easily weighs my fine hair down, and my long bangs bare the brunt of it, often looking stringy and matted down. I used Klorane's Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk as instructed: I shook the can, held it 10 inches away from my head, and sprayed everywhere I felt oily.

At first, I was alarmed by the fierce white cast that had taken over my black hair. I waited two minutes and used my Tangle Teezer brush to work it through my hair and was stunned by how quickly and easily it absorbed my oil and left my mane feeling weightless and renewed. According to the brand, one dry shampoo sells every nine seconds, and I finally understand why.

Pairing organically harvested oat milk, corn and rice starches, silica, and absorbent microspheres, the dry shampoo gently cleanses and nixes grease without irritating my sensitive scalp. It's also free of sulfates, silicones, sodium chloride, parabens, triclosan, phenoxyethanol, and MIT.

I reserve the vegan Detox Dry Shampoo with Aquatic Mint for my super sweaty days, after a workout or a long day of strenuous housework. It feels instantly cooling on my hot scalp thanks to the blend of mint, menthol, and essential oils. Moreover, it doesn't contain parabens, preservatives, sulfates, silicones, or silica.

If you're new to Klorane's dry shampoo, this sale is a great opportunity to discover its impressive formulas. Typically the Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk and Detox Dry Shampoo with Aquatic Mint are $20 each, but you can use code NDSD30 at checkout to bring them down to $14 each.