Shoppers Say They Were ‘Blown Away’ by How Well This Heatless Curler Works—and It’s Just $16

It seems like there’s a new TikTok beauty trend daily, and one that recently went viral is curling your hair without heat. Videos of TikTokers creating curls by wrapping their hair around things like robes and leggings are super popular, like this one that currently has 12.5 million views. An even easier way to try this hairstyle is with a heatless curler, like this one from Kitsch, rather than using a piece of fabric. The viral curling rod is a useful alternative to hot styling tools, especially for people with dry or damaged hair. And the best part is it’s only $16 at Amazon right now.

The Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set includes a headband rod and two scrunchies. Curling your hair with the set is so easy. While your strands are slightly damp, wrap them around the rod and secure it with the included scrunchies. Then just let your hair air-dry—no heat needed. You can even sleep in the headband to wake up with a perfect hairdo. One five-star reviewer commented, “I was BLOWN AWAY by the results. It's easy to use, fairly comfortable to sleep in, and creates beautiful heatless curls that LAST.”

The heatless curler is perfect for people who want to be able to get up and go while still having their hair look like it’s been styled. When you wake up in the morning, just remove the scrunchies and rod, then shake or brush out the waves. It will save you so much time compared to blow drying or curling your hair with heat tools.

Since the curler doesn’t require heat, it causes less damage to your hair than using a curling iron or hot curlers. And it only takes a few minutes to wrap your strands around the rod, then you can relax while it dries. The headband and scrunchies are made of satin, which is gentle on your hair and won’t snag or cause breakage. And the silky material also allows you to slip the rod out without tangling hair—minimizing friction, which leads to less frizz, too.

You can use the curling headband on any hair type or length. One shopper said that their fine, frizzy hair doesn’t hold a curl, but “the curls that this little stick of memory foam gave me stayed in for [two] whole days!!!” Reviewers with long locks say that while the headband had just a 1-inch diameter, it’s still able to hold all their hair.

Another bonus: The curling set is travel-friendly, making it easier to pack than, say, a blow dryer and curling iron. The set is lightweight and compact, so it can easily fit into luggage and won’t leave your arms sore from lugging around heavy bags. And when you need to clean the curling rod, simply rinse it in cold water (no wringing) and allow it to air-dry.

No matter what type of hair you have, the Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set is worth a try. It will save you so much time and effort styling your hair, and it’s just $16 at Amazon.