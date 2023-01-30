Shopping Shoppers Say They Were ‘Blown Away’ by How Well This Heatless Curler Works—and It’s Just $16 The curls last all day long By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 30, 2023 05:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington It seems like there’s a new TikTok beauty trend daily, and one that recently went viral is curling your hair without heat. Videos of TikTokers creating curls by wrapping their hair around things like robes and leggings are super popular, like this one that currently has 12.5 million views. An even easier way to try this hairstyle is with a heatless curler, like this one from Kitsch, rather than using a piece of fabric. The viral curling rod is a useful alternative to hot styling tools, especially for people with dry or damaged hair. And the best part is it’s only $16 at Amazon right now. The Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set includes a headband rod and two scrunchies. Curling your hair with the set is so easy. While your strands are slightly damp, wrap them around the rod and secure it with the included scrunchies. Then just let your hair air-dry—no heat needed. You can even sleep in the headband to wake up with a perfect hairdo. One five-star reviewer commented, “I was BLOWN AWAY by the results. It's easy to use, fairly comfortable to sleep in, and creates beautiful heatless curls that LAST.” The heatless curler is perfect for people who want to be able to get up and go while still having their hair look like it’s been styled. When you wake up in the morning, just remove the scrunchies and rod, then shake or brush out the waves. It will save you so much time compared to blow drying or curling your hair with heat tools. Amazon To buy: $16; amazon.com. Since the curler doesn’t require heat, it causes less damage to your hair than using a curling iron or hot curlers. And it only takes a few minutes to wrap your strands around the rod, then you can relax while it dries. The headband and scrunchies are made of satin, which is gentle on your hair and won’t snag or cause breakage. And the silky material also allows you to slip the rod out without tangling hair—minimizing friction, which leads to less frizz, too. This Is the Only Brush That Can Detangle My Dense, Curly Hair, and You Can Get It on Sale at Amazon You can use the curling headband on any hair type or length. One shopper said that their fine, frizzy hair doesn’t hold a curl, but “the curls that this little stick of memory foam gave me stayed in for [two] whole days!!!” Reviewers with long locks say that while the headband had just a 1-inch diameter, it’s still able to hold all their hair. Another bonus: The curling set is travel-friendly, making it easier to pack than, say, a blow dryer and curling iron. The set is lightweight and compact, so it can easily fit into luggage and won’t leave your arms sore from lugging around heavy bags. And when you need to clean the curling rod, simply rinse it in cold water (no wringing) and allow it to air-dry. No matter what type of hair you have, the Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set is worth a try. It will save you so much time and effort styling your hair, and it’s just $16 at Amazon. More Must-Shop Deals Glossier Just Launched a Natural Deodorant, and It Comes in Fan-Favorite Scent ‘Glossier You’ This TikTok-Approved Activewear Brand Also Has a Stylish—and Comfy—Loungewear Line This Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set Is the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift for Beauty Lovers—and It's Up to 40% Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit