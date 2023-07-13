Run, Don’t Walk—Right Now You Can Grab a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for $130 Off at Target

The deal only lasts for a few more days.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Published on July 13, 2023

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Home chefs can never have enough cooking supplies, from Dutch ovens to durable cookware. And one essential item is a sturdy mixer. If you’re in the market for a new one, you’re in luck, because you can get this iconic KitchenAid stand mixer for 33 percent off during Target’s Circle Week. The sale only lasts through July 15, so hurry to score this deal now. You have to be a Target Circle member to access the discount, so make sure to sign up or log in and save the offer to your account before adding the mixer to your cart.

You can be sure the mixer is a worthwhile investment because KitchenAid is known for high-quality kitchen products that last. The mixer features a dishwasher-safe 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl that’s big enough to mix eight dozen cookies in just one batch. Just tilt the head of the stand up to get access to the bowl and easily add ingredients.

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Target

With 10 speeds, you can mix, stir, whip, and knead to make everything from cookie dough to whipped cream. The mixer comes with three different attachments: A flat beater, S-dough hook, and metal whip. Plus, you can purchase additional mixer heads separately for any other cooking needs, such as making pasta or ice cream.

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Target KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Target

The stand mixer “lives up to the hype,” according to Target shoppers, and it has earned more than 2,300 five-star ratings. One reviewer commented that they love how versatile the mixer is, and they use it to make “cake, frosting, and pizza dough.” Multiple customers say that it saves their hands and arms when baking since it does all the mixing for you.

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Target

The mixer is pretty pricey, so now is the ideal time to snag it if you’ve had your eye on it. Choose from four different colors to match your kitchen decor: light blue, red, silver, and black. Not only is the stand mixer so handy, but it’s also beautiful enough to double as a countertop decoration. It would make a great housewarming or holiday gift for anyone in your life who loves to cook, too. 

You don’t want to miss out on this deal—grab the KitchenAid mixer now while it’s $130 off at Target.

