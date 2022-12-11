Food Kitchen Tools & Products Kitchen Appliances Target Keeps Price-Dropping This Popular KitchenAid Mixer—Don’t Miss Your Chance to Get It for $200 Less Complete your favorite holiday recipes with this appliance. By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 11, 2022 08:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target We know that you’ve been busy tackling your holiday to-do's like finishing your gift list, deciding on a festive sweater, and planning what treats you’ll make this year, but we need you to briefly hit pause. We’ve found a major deal on a popular kitchen appliance that’s 50 percent off right now. This appliance will help you conquer your favorite holiday recipes from chocolate mousse to freshly baked breads. The KitchenAid stand mixer has been a well-known kitchen staple for decades with loyal shoppers who recall baking cookies throughout their childhood with their parents to using this appliance as adults. So what makes it so special? Keep reading to learn more about the KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer that’s $200 off for a limited time at Target. Target To buy: $250 (was $450); target.com. Along with being a lovely item to display on any countertop, the KitchenAid stand mixer is a multipurpose appliance for prepping meals and sweets. It has a ton of features like an adjustable 5-quart stainless steel bowl and 10 speed settings, so you can knead, mix, and whip your ingredients as you please. This model also includes three different attachments including a flat beater, spiral dough hook, and wire whip. The bowl and attachments are all dishwasher friendly so you can save time on cleaning up. Target brought back its Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale on this KitchenAid appliance and marked it down to $250 from its original price of $450 just in time for the holidays. More than 7,000 shoppers have been raving about it either as a great gift for a loved one or a gift to themselves (don’t forget to treat yourself this season too). One user said that this mixer was “a huge help” in baking all of their holiday sweets this year. Another appreciated how it “saved time and effort” in their prep. Other reviewers noted the quality and power of this product with one who shared that they’re “impressed” with the power and performance of their KitchenAid stand mixer. One person who was gifted this mixer as an upgrade said it’s “durable” and “not too loud” when operating. Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to save big on a KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer at Target. Target To buy: $250 (was $450); target.com. More Must-Shop Deals The 9 Best Cookware Sets of 2022 This Internet-Loved Cookware Brand’s Mini Sauce Pan Is All I Use for Stress-Free Lunches for One The 7 Best Stand Mixers of 2022, According to Our Tests Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit