Food Kitchen Tools & Products KitchenAid's Popular Ice Cream Scoop Lets You Serve Your Frozen Desserts and Treats With Ease It's comfortable, durable, and dishwasher-safe. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 26, 2023 07:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington More often than not, I like to indulge in an evening dessert after dinner—something sweet to perfectly complement my savory meal. My go-to, quick frozen treat is two scoops of ice cream, usually slathered in whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles. Over the years, I've gone through my fair share of scoopers, and every single one has let me down, with the exception of KitchenAid's Ice Cream Scoop. As a fellow ice cream lover, I know the pain of relying on weak tools to get the job done. I've run scoops and spoons under hot water to make dipping them into ice cream tubs easier. I've also tried microwaving the container for ten seconds to soften the confection, and all these little tricks have led me to one conclusion: I just don't want to work this hard to enjoy a simple dessert after a long day. Some of these less-than-stellar gadgets have even caused the arthritis in my hands to flare up from the stress of scooping with inferior equipment. While searching for the perfect scoop, it was the KitchenAid's nearly perfect 4.8 rating that convinced me to give the $15 tool a try. KitchenAid Ice Cream Scoop Amazon To buy: $15; amazon.com. This scoop features a durable cast zinc head that glides effortlessly into gallons of ice cream like butter and a glossy, ergonomic handle that feels comfortable in my small hands. It also works great for digging into melons and cantaloupes. The bright aqua handle makes it easy to spot in my utensil drawer, but you can also grab it in classic black and pistachio green. My cleaning process is as simple as tossing it in the dishwasher once I'm done. These 15 Designer-Approved Pieces Are Officially the Most Stylish Hallway Decor Items at Amazon Right Now "If you buy any ice cream scoops, buy this one," one reviewer affirmed. "It is the best, works fantastic, and washes well in the dishwasher." "It's nicely weighted and balanced," another shopper chimed in while also declaring it "the perfect ice cream scooper." Don't waste any more time or money on mediocre scoops. Take the popular KitchenAid Ice Cream Scoop for a spin. More Must-Shop Deals Whoa! This $200 Handheld Vacuum That ‘Works Well' on Pet Hair Is 75% Off at Amazon The Annual Lake Pajamas Sale Is Live, and I’m Obsessed With These 15 Styles This Japanese Skincare Brand's Moisturizer Combo Restored My Sensitive, Dry Skin—and It’s on Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 15 Clever Home Organizers With Nifty Storage Areas to Keep Your Home Tidy—Starting at $14 Save Up to 53% on The Comfy and Supportive Wireless Bra Shoppers Say They Could Sleep In The Solo Stove Lets Me Enjoy My Backyard Year Round—and It’s Now $140 Off