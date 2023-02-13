KitchenAid Revealed Its 2023 Color of the Year—and It's Fun and Vibrant

For five past five years, KitchenAid, which is a brand known for its professional quality appliances, including stand mixers and refrigerators, has launched a color of the year. Considering that the brand offers products in many unique colors such as Blue Velvet, Aqua Sky, Majestic Yellow, and Bird of Paradise (a juicy orange), it’s no surprise they like to celebrate the magic of bold colors every year.



The 2022 Color of the Year was a vibrant Beet Root. This was an entirely different direction than 2021, when it was the cool, retro-inspired Honey. So what’s KitchenAid's 2023 Color of the Year? This year, it’s Hibiscus, a vibrant fuchsia. “We've been tracking the evolution of the color pink since 2017,” said Brittni Pertijs, lead color, material, and finish designer at KitchenAid. “Beginning with Millennial Pink and advancing to deeper hues as of late, pink is bringing boldness to life in its color and energy. We took that as the spark to create Hibiscus. Hibiscus is a color that draws us to something exciting.”



It sounds like we could all use a little more Hibiscus in our lives—and what better way to introduce this color than to add it to our kitchens with some new appliances? And, did we mention we love that this vivid hue has a sleek matte finish?



How to Add Hibiscus to Your Kitchen

Right now, KitchenAid has only launched two of its signature products in the 2023 Color of the Year. But our fingers are crossed that the brand will add additional Hibiscus appliances in the months to come. We’d love to see a Hibiscus-hued countertop microwave, perhaps a kettle, and most definitely a toaster.



KitchenAid

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

One of KichenAid’s signature products, the Stand Mixer is great for bakers and pasta makers (or those who aspire to be). This mixer includes three and five-quart bowls, a premium accessory pack, and a pastry beater. There are ten additional attachments available, including dough hooks and wire whips, which can help you get the most use out of your stand mixer.



KitchenAid K400 Blender

What home chef doesn’t need a blender? Whether you’re making a healthy smoothie with lots of extra kale, a hearty butternut squash soup, or (hibiscus) margaritas to celebrate something special—you’re going to need a blender. The KitchenAid K400 Blender is easy to clean and has a powerful motor and blade to blend tough ingredients like frozen strawberry and mango chunks. With a glass blender jar and a Soft Start feature to prevent splattering—you won’t think twice about clicking “add to cart.”

