These 15 Space-Saving Storage Solutions Are Key for Having a Tidy Pantry—All Under $30

In case you missed it, your pantry is just like your fashion closet in that a well-organized one not only looks better, it functions better, too. It’s why pantry organization is all the rage right now thanks to interior designers and style influencers alike. Whether it’s the Home Edit’s color-coordinated storage containers or the hundreds of amazing walk-in pantries on Instagram, aesthetically pleasing storerooms are popping up all over social media, proving that pantry storage is cool again—and we aren’t complaining.

There are tons of ways to organize your pantry, and you don’t need to have a pantry the size of your bedroom or a personal organizer to get started. You can find a lot of what you need on Amazon, including chic pantry storage containers and canisters as well as pretty bins and baskets.

Below, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best kitchen pantry storage ideas, including a set of clear containers with chalkboard labels, a genius lazy Susan for spices, and on-trend acrylic shelf dividers. The best part? They’re all under $30.

Space-Saving Pantry Solutions Under $30

Cineyo Food Storage Containers

Few things scream “I have my life together” quite like rows of coordinated clear containers filled with oats, flour, dried beans, and the like. While many food storage container sets can be pricey, this seven-piece pack is under $30—a real steal. You’ll get a variety of sizes for all your storage needs, along with labels so you don’t forget what’s in each canister.

To buy: $27, amazon.com

Madesmart Multi-Purpose Slide-Out Storage Baskets

Turn one shelf into two with these slide-out storage bins. Ideal for small-space pantries, the BPA-free baskets come with removable dividers and, according to reviewers, are the perfect size for stashing snacks. You can also label the front of each drawer with a dry erase marker to be able to keep track of what’s inside.

To buy: $29 (was $37), amazon.com

Copco Non-Skid Three-Tier Pantry Organizer

Never lose another can in the depths of your pantry thanks to this three-tier organizer with convenient non-skid shelves. Available in 10- and 15-inch sizes, it’s designed to keep all of your canned goods visible, so you can keep tabs on what you do (and don’t) have. More than 17,100 Amazon shoppers gave it a five-star rating.

To buy: $11 (was $12), amazon.com

Utopia Home Clear Pantry Organization Bins

Clear storage bins were the original pantry organizers, and they’re still just as trendy. This set—which has more than 22,100 five-star ratings on Amazon—comes with four large and four medium bins made of durable plastic that can hold your cans, boxes, and bags. Bonus: They can pull double duty as refrigerator storage, too.

To buy: $17 (was $26), amazon.com

Beimu Wire Baskets

Found: Pantry storage Joanna Gaines would approve of. These black farmhouse-chic wire baskets look stylish sitting on your shelves, but they’re also very versatile. You can use them to corral spices, hold easy-to-grab snacks, stash coffee and tea, and almost anything else you can think of.

To buy: $20, amazon.com

X-Cosrack Wall-Mounted Spice Rack

Take advantage of any wall space or even the back of the pantry door with this mounted spice rack that’s made of heavy duty iron. It can hold up to 36 jars and comes with four stackable shelves that can also be hung separately, so you can have as much—or as little—spice storage as you’d like.

To buy: $26, amazon.com

Boao Acrylic Shelf Dividers

Keep the cereal from getting mixed in with the pasta by setting up these sturdy acrylic shelf dividers. Available in clear, black, gray, and white, the separators don’t require any tools or hardware to install—simply clip them onto your shelf.

To buy: $30, amazon.com

EatNeat Glass Canisters with Stainless Steel Lids

As Marie Kondo might ask: Do haphazardly arranged mismatched containers and bags bring you joy? The answer is likely no, which is why you need these elegant glass jars instead. Lightweight and odor-resistant, they have durable stainless steel lids that will keep your food—whether it’s powdered sugar or pretzels—fresh for longer.

To buy: $28, amazon.com

Granny Says Wicker Baskets

Equal parts pretty and practical, wicker baskets are a great pantry storage solution that can hold canned goods, snack bags, spices, and more. These trapezoid-shaped baskets hold everything securely in place while still allowing you to see what’s inside. They’re waterproof, so they’re easy to wipe down and have comfortable handles for toting to and from the kitchen counter.

To buy: $28, amazon.com

iDesign Recycled Plastic Lazy Susan

Deep shelves give you a lot of space, sure, but they also make it almost impossible to fish out things from the very back. Enter this 14-inch lazy Susan turntable, which makes everything in your pantry easily accessible. It rotates 360 degrees, is made of recycled plastic, and has a raised edge to prevent your spice jars from falling off.

To buy: $15, amazon.com

SpaceAid Bag Storage Organizer

It’s no secret that trying to store all your Ziploc bags gets really disorganized really fast. Tidy it up with this genius bag holder, which dispenses snack, sandwich, quart, and gallon bags. The organizer is made of natural bamboo and has slots for each size along with a slide-out lid that makes it easy to refill.

To buy: $27 (was $34), amazon.com

Aozita 24-Piece Glass Spice Jars

Whether you’re buying basil, sea salt, or chili powder—spices come in containers of all shapes and sizes, which makes it near impossible to store them in an organized fashion. That’s why more than 27,700 people give these 4-ounce spice jars a five-star rating. They come with waterproof reusable labels and a funnel for transferring your seasonings.

To buy: $23 (was $45), amazon.com

Savvy & Sorted Chalkboard Labels

Neatly packing your pantry away into clear containers is all fine and dandy—until you can’t remember if that powder is almond flour or pancake mix. Prevent any mishaps with these chalkboard labels, which are both waterproof and reusable. They can also stick on various containers, including glass bottles and plastic baskets.

To buy: $7 (was $15), amazon.com

Home Basics Ceramic Canister Set

These pantry storage containers are anything but basic. Unlike your plain Rubbermaid or Tupperware, they’re made of sleek ceramic in a cheery turquoise color and feature a stylish metal latch along with an attached wooden spoon for easy scooping. “The functionality and sleek design of this set make it the perfect choice for any kitchen,” one reviewer wrote. “They are attractive, sturdy, and close tightly, keeping moisture and sunlight out.”

To buy: $30, amazon.com

DecoBros Supreme Stackable Can Rack Organizer

Meet the can organizer that, well, can. Nearly 9,000 Amazon shoppers give this tiered storage solution five stars. It offers three spacious stackable racks for holding cans of all sizes and, if you want to organize each individual row, you can clip the included plastic dividers between them.

To buy: $25 (was $33), amazon.com