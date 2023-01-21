I’m a Shopping Editor Who Hates Clutter, so I’m Grabbing These ‘Genius’ Kitchen Organizers on Sale at Target

These “simple and effective” solutions are all up to 36 percent off.

Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. 
January 21, 2023

Target Kitchen Organizers Sale Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

As a mom of three, I spend a lot of time in the kitchen; whether it’s cooking dinner at various times for my busy family, unpacking groceries, or cleaning up messes. While I was never particularly interested in cleanliness during my youth, having my own home has made me borderline obsessed with keeping things tidy and organized, particularly in this room where I can often be found. 

To help me get to a place of organization that calms my mind, I look for storage solutions that save space and help create a place for everything. I’m always on the hunt for simple and innovative ways to get organized, so I turned to Target to help me get there. And right now, it’s having a sale on convenient kitchen organizers that I’m adding to my virtual cart.

Juvale 2 Pack Kitchen Shelf Stands for Cabinet Organization

Target

To buy: $34 (was $53); target.com.

Items that make the most of your space are a must-have, like this expandable cookware rack that makes grabbing the right pan a breeze and prevents scratching or clutter that keeps your cookware hidden. I’m also taking control of my spices and cooking oils with these shelves that can be used separately or stacked to utilize empty space in the pantry — and makes finding spices effortless. 

Read on to discover eight kitchen organizers that are on sale right now at Target.

5pc Airtight Canister Set White

Target

To buy: $20 (was $25); target.com.

To eliminate clutter in kitchen areas like my pantry, I’m grabbing the Brightroom airtight canister set, which comes with five plastic canisters for storing food and baking essentials. With three kids, and different tastes in cereals and snacks, this set will not only neatly organize the many boxes and bags in my pantry, but keep food fresher for longer. Plus, I can easily scoop baking ingredients like flour and brown sugar without spills or plastic bags needed. One shopper shared that they “love the stackability” of the canisters, adding that it “helped [their] pantry and laundry room look organized.”

YouCopia StoraBag 3 Slot Food Bag Organizer

Target

To buy: $17 (was $20); target.com.

Another space-saving pantry find is this storage bag organizer. Instead of making room for individual boxes of gallon or sandwich-sized bags I use for lunch snacks and freezing bagels, I can keep them in this one handy spot. It can also conveniently be stored laying down or standing upright depending on the space you have in your kitchen. Plus, it comes with removable labels so you’re never left wondering which bag size is which. One shopper called this organizer “genius,” while adding that it’s a “simple and effective solution.” Another agreed, saying they no longer have “worn out cardboard packaging…getting crushed” by opening and closing drawers.

YouCopia SinkSuite Under Sink Turntable

Target

To buy: $26 (was $30); target.com.

To tackle the never-ending mess under my kitchen sink, I’m shopping for two organizers to help contain my array of cleaning products. The SinkSuite Turntable is a convenient option for neatly arranging items like cleaning sprays, wipes, and soaps. It’s designed with adjustable dividers so you can customize it based on your needs (and bottle sizes), and has non-slip feet so it stays put where you want it to. Similarly, this RollOut Organizer can nicely contain sponges, soap pads, and dishwasher pods. Grouping your cleaning products together in these organizers can eliminate time spent searching, while also saving you space. One shopper shared that the RollOut provides “excellent organization for the ‘black hole’ under your sink.”

Whether you’re in need of organizing one spot in your kitchen or everywhere, these simple yet useful organizers on sale at Target will help to contain your clutter.

