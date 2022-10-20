Chunky sweaters are a fall go-to while relaxing at home or running quick errands. But now that many of us are heading back to the office, those oversized options may need to take a backseat for something a bit more streamlined. Stylish wrap sweaters are one way to elevate your fall work wardrobe, and this cozy top from Kirundo is one you should have on your radar—especially while it has a hidden coupon.

Unlike frumpy knits that feel comfortable but look less appealing, this sweater top is anything but. The wrap design has a side string closure that gives the sweater a sleek appearance that’s perfect for working in-office, grabbing drinks, or going to family events this fall. The long-sleeves provide ample coverage from the cold and have a balloon design with fitted cuffs, so you can still enjoy that oversized feel without your hands getting lost inside. Plus, it gives you a put-together look while still feeling relaxed.

To buy: $36 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Speaking of relaxed, this sweater top is all about feeling good while looking luxe. While the tie waist appearance is pretty, it also lets you adjust how fitted you want the sweater, giving you an hourglass figure. However, you can totally tie it loosely for a fit that’ll remind of your favorite work-from-home hoodie.

Made with a breathable viscose and stretchy nylon blend, the sweater is proven to feel nice against the skin and has a soft texture shoppers really like. This pick has a ribbed design, and reviewers who had nothing but good things to say about the sweater say it has a thick weight to it that keeps them warm on especially cold days. In fact, some love the sweater so much, they bought it in multiple colors—good thing it’s available in 11 hues, including autumnal khaki, blue, and brown.

The Kirundo sweater has earned more than 1,600 five-star ratings on Amazon so far from people who describe it as “comfy, stylish, and flattering” and a “must-have for any closet.”

One reviewer bought the sweater for Thanksgiving, and then went back to buy three more in various colors for themself along with another two to give as gifts. “The wrap creates a flattering style for any size,” they wrote. “The slight puff on the sleeves is also very stylish. The material is very soft and not itchy at all. I forgot that I had it on one day and fell asleep very comfortably!”

Another person who wore the sweater for their work headshots said, “I was very comfortable and I got a ton of compliments wearing this. I wore it with leggings and ankle boots.” They added a care tip: “The material is very soft and delicate, so I will most likely hand wash this sweater when needed.”

If you want to elevate your fall wardrobe for work or fun, opt for this now-$36 wrap sweater at Amazon.