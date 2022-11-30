Style This Darling Striped Turtleneck Sweater Has a Unique Detail—and It’s on Sale for Cyber Week “This sweater is comfortable, flattering, stylish, and soft.” By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 30, 2022 08:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Sweater season is officially back and here to stay for a few months at least, so it’s time once again to go through your closet and make sure your warmest options are ready for winter. If you replace an outdated style or you’re suddenly in need of a sweater with a little something extra, Amazon shoppers suggest not missing out on this striped number that has a fun extra detail. The Kirundo turtleneck sweater is made from 45 percent viscose, 27 percent nylon, and 28 percent PBT (a version of polyester), which means it’s wool-free. You can buy one in a whopping 26 colors and striped patterns in sizes S to XL, and right now it’s on sale for Cyber Week for only $40 with a double-discount. Amazon To buy: $40 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com. “This sweater is comfortable, flattering, stylish, and soft,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I was super happy with this purchase—so much I ordered another color right away,” added another shopper who confirmed the fit of the sweater is “roomy” like the photos of it suggest. The turtleneck style of the sweater promises to help you to stay warm with a little extra coverage than a standard crewneck sweater. This one adds a little extra pizazz with the buttons included on the shoulder. But you don’t need to worry about fastening them; they’re simply there to add style to this easy-to-pull-on sweater. Amazon To buy: $40 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com. “This is a great sweater with great material,” began a shopper who received “so many compliments” when they paired their sweater with leggings. They continued, “The touch of buttons on the shoulder added a great flair to the style. It is thick and will keep you warm and cozy.” Sometimes a little something extra for your closet is just the thing you need to get excited for the season ahead. So, add a striped button shoulder Kirundo sweater to your lineup while the sale lasts and the coupon is live. Amazon To buy: $40 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $40 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $40 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com. More Must-Shop Deals This Ultra-Soft Brooklinen Robe Majorly Upgraded My Nightly Routine, and It’s at Its Lowest Price of the Year 41 Awesome Gifts for the Fitness Lover in Your Life You Can Wear This Comfy and Ultra-Flattering Wrap Dress to All of Your Holiday Parties—and It’s Only $26 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit