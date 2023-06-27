Style Makeup TikTok Can’t Get Enough of This Creamy, Radiant Liquid Blush From Amazon—and It’s 58% Off It “blends like butter.” By Grace Smith Grace Smith Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 07:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten The desire to have an “effortless summer glow” isn’t new, but actually achieving it is easier than ever amidst a creative variety of beauty products. While we have our favorites, we have to admit: it can be difficult to pick out the ideal shade and method of blush considering the wide array of liquid, cream, and powder options saturating the market instead of our faces. Naturally, and seeking a natural radiance, we turned to TikTok, which yielded a top pick shoppers rave about: Kimuse Soft Cream Liquid Blush. This pigmented makeup is the cream of the crop—literally. You’ll want to act fast, however, as this popular product is a staggering 58 percent off for a limited time as an early Amazon Prime Day deal, offered for just $10 before the retailer’s Amazon Prime Day steals go live July 11 and 12, 2023. This buildable cream matte formula is featherweight, allowing you to gradually build. After all, you want to look effervescent, not sunburnt. You can use the attached sponge-tip applicator or simply dab the blush onto your skin with a finger. Its ease of use makes it a more forgiving blush than many others on the market, which is perhaps why it’s popping up in so many beauty tutorials and makeup bags. Amazon To buy: $10 (was $24); amazon.com. The Kimuse Soft Cream Liquid Blush formula itself is 100 percent cruelty-free, fragrance-free, paraben-free, and gluten-free, making it a good choice for those with sensitive skin. It currently comes in eight attractive shades ranging from a nude mauve to a dewy cool pink; each shade also mixes well with others, allowing you to fully customize your color if you’d prefer. “I’m totally in love with these blushes,” one shopper wrote in an Amazon review. “They are super creamy, pigmented, and blend like butter on the skin.” As for the physical product, a funnel design in the bottle “controls use,” meaning you won’t immediately dump half its contents into the sink when you’re attempting to add a haphazard swipe to your cheeks. As another point to the low-maintenance, last-minute users, its pigment doubles as a lip tint, allowing you to coordinate your look or simply have another option in your purse when you’ve forgotten your lipstick at home. Shop the Kimuse Soft Cream Liquid Blush at Amazon while it’s under $10 at the retailer. Score it now before the 58 percent discount disappears—and of course, tune in for other must-have deals Amazon promises to roll out in the coming days before its official Amazon Prime Day deals begin. Below, shop more early Prime Day deals to keep you glowing all summer long: More Early Prime Day Deals Ucanbe Five Colors Face Blusher Palette Amazon To buy: $12 (was $22); amazon.com. Covergirl Instant Cheekbones Contouring Blush Amazon To buy: $6 (was $8); amazon.com. Kimuse Soft Pink Gel-Cream Blush Trio Amazon To buy: $16 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These Madewell Jeans Are So Comfortable and Flattering, I Own More Than 5 Pairs I Only Want These Cooling, Real Simple-Tested Bamboo Sheets on My Bed From Now on The Only Early Prime Day Beauty Deals Worth Shopping—and Everything’s Under $25