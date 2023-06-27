TikTok Can’t Get Enough of This Creamy, Radiant Liquid Blush From Amazon—and It’s 58% Off

It “blends like butter.”

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Published on June 27, 2023 07:00PM EDT

The desire to have an “effortless summer glow” isn’t new, but actually achieving it is easier than ever amidst a creative variety of beauty products. While we have our favorites, we have to admit: it can be difficult to pick out the ideal shade and method of blush considering the wide array of liquid, cream, and powder options saturating the market instead of our faces. Naturally, and seeking a natural radiance, we turned to TikTok, which yielded a top pick shoppers rave about: Kimuse Soft Cream Liquid Blush. This pigmented makeup is the cream of the crop—literally. You’ll want to act fast, however, as this popular product is a staggering 58 percent off for a limited time as an early Amazon Prime Day deal, offered for just $10 before the retailer’s Amazon Prime Day steals go live July 11 and 12, 2023.

This buildable cream matte formula is featherweight, allowing you to gradually build. After all, you want to look effervescent, not sunburnt. You can use the attached sponge-tip applicator or simply dab the blush onto your skin with a finger. Its ease of use makes it a more forgiving blush than many others on the market, which is perhaps why it’s popping up in so many beauty tutorials and makeup bags.

Amazon PD KIMUSE Soft Cream Blush Makeup

Amazon

To buy: $10 (was $24); amazon.com.

The Kimuse Soft Cream Liquid Blush formula itself is 100 percent cruelty-free, fragrance-free, paraben-free, and gluten-free, making it a good choice for those with sensitive skin. It currently comes in eight attractive shades ranging from a nude mauve to a dewy cool pink; each shade also mixes well with others, allowing you to fully customize your color if you’d prefer. “I’m totally in love with these blushes,” one shopper wrote in an Amazon review. “They are super creamy, pigmented, and blend like butter on the skin.”

As for the physical product, a funnel design in the bottle “controls use,” meaning you won’t immediately dump half its contents into the sink when you’re attempting to add a haphazard swipe to your cheeks. As another point to the low-maintenance, last-minute users, its pigment doubles as a lip tint, allowing you to coordinate your look or simply have another option in your purse when you’ve forgotten your lipstick at home. 

Shop the Kimuse Soft Cream Liquid Blush at Amazon while it’s under $10 at the retailer. Score it now before the 58 percent discount disappears—and of course, tune in for other must-have deals Amazon promises to roll out in the coming days before its official Amazon Prime Day deals begin.

Below, shop more early Prime Day deals to keep you glowing all summer long:

More Early Prime Day Deals

Ucanbe Five Colors Face Blusher Palette

Amazon PD UCANBE 5 Colors Face Blusher Palette

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $22); amazon.com.

Covergirl Instant Cheekbones Contouring Blush

Amazon PD Covergirl Instant Cheekbones Contouring Blush

Amazon

To buy: $6 (was $8); amazon.com.

Kimuse Soft Pink Gel-Cream Blush Trio

Amazon PD KIMUSE Soft Pink Gel-Cream Blush Trio

Amazon

To buy: $16 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

