You Can Score Double Discounts on the Electric Spin Scrubber Amazon Shoppers Swear By

Some tasks like making the bed, washing dishes, and doing laundry, are easy enough to accomplish daily. But when it's time to deep-clean—at least for me—it’s all too tempting to procrastinate. Luckily, the best five-star-rated Amazon cleaning products can help make spring cleaning a breeze. One such handy tool, the Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber, is on sale with a double discount of 47 percent off.

Bending over or reaching up to scrub at stubborn build-up is physically exhausting work. However, with help from the extended spin scrubber, the manual reach and repetitive labor are gone, plus it's easier to get to those hard-to-reach corners of the home. Not to mention, the adjustable spin scrubber is a huge household time saver.

Amazom

To buy: $43 with coupon (was $80); amazon.com.

With three adjustable sizes: 25 inches, 41 inches, and 47 inches, the scrubber allows you to reach high above your head or low to the ground to clean even more of your space. The electric scrubber has two speeds to efficiently meet your cleaning needs. To switch modes, click the button on the handle once for the low 300-rpm mode, and hold it down to activate the deep clean mode of 350-rpm. Since not all messes are equal, the electric brush is even more customizable with four detachable brushes: a dome brush, a flat brush, a corner brush, and a small flat brush.

The stiff bristles of the brushes are made of polypropylene that resists shedding and scratching surfaces. The brush’s head is adjustable and can angle to reach all corners. The cordless brush comes with an adapter, and one fast charge gives up to 1.5 hours of cleaning power. Simply plug the brush into the adapter between uses, and it's ready for the next chore day.

An Amazon customer who left the electric scrubber five-stars named it “the best purchase I made for my spring cleaning list.” The scrubber “got all the tight corners, behind the toilet, you name it. The different attachments made it easy for me to get every disgusting particle of my bathroom.” For another reviewer with arthritis, the accessibility of the scrubber has helped them. Not able to “bend and reach like I used to. I use it to clean the shower, shelves, hard-to-reach floor areas, and I even used it on the refrigerator.”

With spring cleaning season upon us, get the Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber on sale for 47 percent off with a double discount at Amazon.