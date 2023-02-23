Don’t Wait! You Can Snag This Keurig Coffee Maker With 25,200+ Five-Star Ratings on Sale at Amazon Right Now

It’s available in seven different colors.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. 
Published on February 23, 2023

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer,
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

To wake up and start your day, coffee is a must in many people’s morning routines—mine included. However, I don’t wake up early enough to make a barista-level coffee and don’t have the budget to spend $7 on daily iced lattes from the drive-thru. That’s where single-serve coffee machines come in. The streamlined machines instantly brew the perfect amount of coffee to take on the go and are highly customizable with several pod options. Machines like the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker will save you from spending lots of money on high-end espresso machines or coffee shops.

Currently on sale up to 24 percent off, the K-Mini Plus is a space-saving version of the popular coffee pod machine. Requiring minimal countertop space while still delivering a full-sized cup of coffee, the 12.1- by 4.5-inch coffee maker brews a full cup of coffee—with 6-ounce and 12-ounce options.

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer,

Amazon

To buy: From $84 (was $110); amazon.com.

Weighing less than 1 pound, the small coffee maker is portable and can stay in your kitchen or travel with you for fresh coffee anywhere you’re staying. With a strong brew option, you can get the most out of the coffee pods. Included with the K-Mini Plus is a removable water reservoir, pod storage (up to nine pods), and a removable drip tray for easy cleanup. The sleek coffee maker takes up even less counter space thanks to its cord storage.

With more than 25,200 five-star ratings, customers love the slim machine. One five-star reviewer said, “I was looking for something small and compact as I hate taking up counter space, and this does the trick. I also wanted a machine that makes a small, one-cup amount since I don’t drink more than one cup a day, and it also checks that box.” They appreciate how “brewing is super easy and comes out with good coffee flavor and not diluted.”

Available in an array of colors, the coffee maker will look good on any countertop. Choose from matte black, cool aqua, cardinal red, evening teal, misty green, white, and studio gray.

Cut back on coffee drive-thru runs and quickly brew a fresh cup from home with the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker on sale starting at $84.

More Must-Shop Deals

