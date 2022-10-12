While the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale winds down, you can still find epic savings, most notably in the appliance department. Coffee lovers have the opportunity to save $50 on the number-one best-selling single-serve brewer and coffee appliance, but only for a limited time. Currently, the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is back to its lowest price from Black Friday at $50. This is especially exciting for those tired of the all-black kitchen appliance since all colors in the model, including pink, evergreen, oasis blue, poppy red, and studio gray, are part of the sale.

At less than 5 inches wide and 12.1 inches high (16.8 inches tall when it’s open), this petite coffee machine will fit just about anywhere in your kitchen, so don’t worry about committing to countertop space. Not only is the machine perfectly-sized for tight kitchens, but many reviewers also vouch that it’s a great portable option for travelers as well—it’s even equipped with a convenient pocket for cord storage. The reservoir can hold enough water for a 6 to 12-ounce mug of coffee, tea, or hot beverage with the Keurig K-Cup pods or reusable K-Cup coffee filters for your own ground coffee.



To buy: $50 (was $100); amazon.com.

The single-serve coffee machine will fit your needs if you're looking for a straightforward, compact kitchen gadget. The Keurig K-Mini is simple to operate: add fresh water into the reservoir, stick in your preferred K-Cup pod and press the brew button—you'll have a hot cup of coffee in minutes. Take it from this one reviewer who was looking for a basic brewer without "a bunch of features" they wouldn't end up using and felt the device was "the right choice" for them. You can also depend on the removable drip tray to hold a single brew's worth of coffee, making cleanup effortless. It can also help you save energy with its auto shut-off feature; the coffee brewer will instantly turn off 90 seconds after the last brew.

The K-Mini brewer even won over dubious shoppers like a second reviewer who was “pleasantly surprised” by how easy it was to upgrade their morning coffee routine with an easy-to-use appliance. Another customer found the space-saving countertop gem just right for enjoying “a simple cup of coffee,” and loved that it was “small enough to put in a suitcase or a bag” so they could have their cup of joe anywhere. They purchased this model after accidentally breaking their previous Keurig coffee machine and added that finding it was like “winning the lottery.”

You don’t want to wait on this deal. Backed by more than 56,000 five-star ratings, the top-rated Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker could be worth buying for yourself or for gifting. At $50, Amazon has it at a Black Friday-worthy price point during the last few hours of the Prime Early Access Sale.