Kate Spade Secretly Dropped Prices on Its Best-Selling Totes, Backpacks, and More—but Only for a Limited Time

These are the 10 best deals to shop.

By Lauren Taylor
Published on November 4, 2022 04:45PM EDT

There’s no such thing as too many purses—you need your work bag, errands tote, trendy styles, and fancy purses, and maybe even a couple of each. Whether you’re searching for a specific design or if you’re just looking to add to your collection, you can never go wrong with Kate Spade. The brand has pretty much every type of bag you could think of, and there’s a major sale going on right now, too. All you have to do is use the code SAVENOW when checking out to get 20 percent off when you spend $250+, 30 percent off $500+, and 40 percent off $750+.

We searched through more than 300 items in the Kate Spade sale and picked out 10 different bags for any occasion you might be shopping for. These discounts only last through November 6, though, so you’ll want to hurry to pick out your favorite style.

Best Kate Spade Sale Deals:

There are tons of Kate Spade bags on sale right now, including shoulder bags, clutches, crossbody bags, totes, and more. We put together this list of 10 purses so you’ll be able to find bags for any occasion, from everyday use to dressier events, all at discounted prices. 

This nylon backpack can easily fit all your work supplies that you need to carry to and from the office, even your laptop—and it’s waterproof to keep your essentials dry. One five-star reviewer said, “[I] was caught in pouring rain! My laptop and everything inside was 100 percent dry. It fits my MacBook Pro in the sleeve, my carry-on toiletries, chargers, wallet, glasses, and a notebook.” 

To buy: From $167 with code SAVENOW (was $278); katespade.com.

If you’re more of a tote bag person, this sleek option has a zipper closure, making it perfect for your daily commute. The bag has multiple interior pockets and a center divider that will keep all of your items organized and prevent you from having to dig around inside your purse. One reviewer commented, “I purchased it to use for work due to the bag's larger size, which is perfect for carrying my devices and still being stylish. It's well made with lots of room and storage.”

To buy: From $197 with code SAVENOW (was $328); katespade.com

For fancier events, you can get this envelope clutch starting at only $179 when you spend over $750. It comes with a chain strap, so you can convert it into a crossbody bag if you get tired of holding it. It comes in handy while going out with friends, too. It’s made of shiny, textured leather and has an interior zip pocket to hold smaller items. There are also three colors to choose from—white, light pink, and black—so you can match it to any outfit.

To buy: From $179 with code SAVENOW (was $298); katespade.com.

If you’re looking for a trendy bag, try the super bright Boxxy Crossbody to add a little bit of Barbiecore to your wardrobe. The bag’s made of smooth, quilted leather, and it has both a top handle and an adjustable crossbody strap. One shopper said, “This bag looks like candy, I'm obsessed. The leather is so soft and the colors are so fun! Definitely a bag for the bold.”

To buy: From $299 with code SAVENOW (was $498); katespade.com.

