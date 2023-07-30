Shoppers With Mature Skin Say This Moisturizer ‘Turns Back the Clock’ on Wrinkles—and It’s 50% Off

The ultimate solution for erasing wrinkles completely often comes with a hefty price tag. But there are skincare products that can help prevent and minimize their appearance, and when you find one that can be effortlessly incorporated into your skincare routine that actually works and is also on sale, you’ve truly hit the jackpot.

Right now, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale includes loads of shopper-loved skincare products that are heavily discounted through August 6. Among these must-try formulas is Kate Somerville’s Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream, that’s currently 50 percent off and, according to shoppers, it “turns back the clock” on mature skin.



Nordstrom

The anti-aging formula combines peptides to firm skin and retain collagen, and Telo-5 Technology—an ingredient based on Nobel prize-winning medical research that uses telomeres (the part of our DNA that helps slow down the aging process) to reduce wrinkles and combat signs of aging for younger-looking skin, according to the brand. While the moisturizer’s main plan of attack is to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, it also counteracts skin sagging by improving firmness and elasticity while evening out any discoloration.

The brand recommends applying it in the morning and at night to the face and neck by itself or on top of your go-to serum. A little goes a long way, according to reviews, so a thin, even layer is all you need. One shopper said it also “layers beautifully” on top of facial oils.

If you’re skeptical that the formula sounds too good to be true, take it from shopper reviews. One shopper in their 60s said their “skin is the best it’s been in years” after using the cream, while a second person said it makes them feel “much better about [their] aging neck,” adding that they “won’t go to bed without it.” Another person who was considering face filler tried this cream first, and they noticed their “elasticity [came] back,” praising the formula for saving them thousands of dollars on procedures.

Before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends on August 6, be sure to grab the Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream while it’s 50 percent off and still in stock.

