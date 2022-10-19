Winter is coming, which means it’s officially dry skin season. My skin is already feeling the change in the air; despite having oily combination skin, I suffer from excessive dry patches on my cheeks and chin that quickly turn flaky. So, the second the temperatures start to drop, my pores respond.

Board-certified dermatologist, Shari Marchbein, MD, previously explained to Real Simple, “We need to switch up our skincare routine in the winter just as we would our wardrobe for the change of seasons. Humidity levels in the air drop, and this causes the skin to leach water back into the environment, making it dry. Couple this with long hot showers, not using appropriate moisturizers (or applying at the wrong time), and dry heat in most homes, and it's a recipe for disaster.”

I hate to admit it, but I’m guilty of all of the above, and my eternally thirsty skin is paying the price. Fortunately, I discovered Jurlique’s Hydrating Rose Mask just in time and received a sample from the brand to test on my parched skin. The emollient formula is charged with the brand’s radiance blend, marrying rose, lavender, calendula, and marshmallow root extracts to soothe, hydrate, and rebalance skin. It is also packed with Jurlique’s renowned rose droplet technology, which gradually disperses farm-grown rose oil extract to promote lasting hydration, according to the brand. The dual-purpose mask can be used once or twice a week as a 10 minute wash-off treatment as well as an overnight remedy—and a little goes a long way. I found the subtle rose scent relaxing and perfect for unwinding in the evenings.

Jurlique

To buy: $45; jurlique.com.

As a quick solution to my flaky skin, I tried applying a thin layer of the Hydrating Rose Mask to prep my face before applying any makeup. After washing the mask off and patting my face dry with a towel, I noticed my skin looked and felt softer and more supple, and my makeup even glided on a lot smoother. The mask gave me the wash of hydration that I desperately needed.

However, my favorite way to use the mask is as an overnight treatment. After I've applied my serums and let them sink in for a few minutes, I spread about a dime-sized amount of the silky cream over my face and neck. My skin almost instantly feels like it’s been revitalized by a penetrative ribbon of moisture. And by the time I wake up, my face feels plump and quenched—I've even been able to skip my morning moisturizer after an overnight application.

This mask made my face feel pampered and moisturized in just 10 minutes, and eliminated my flaky patches overnight. Dry skin doesn’t stand a chance against the gentle Hydrating Rose Mask. You can get it for $45 at Jurlique.