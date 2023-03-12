The Best-Selling Floor Cleaner That Makes Surfaces Spotless ‘in Record Time’ Is on Sale at Amazon

Save up to 40 percent with its hidden coupon now.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set, Flat Floor Mop TOUT
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Looking for a spring refresh, but not sure where to start? The answer might be right under your feet. As dust and pollen begin to circulate more these next few months, it’s important to keep your hardwood floors in check. Cue this best-selling floor cleaner that washes and squeezes itself—and it’s currently on sale and has a coupon. 

The Joymoop Mop and Bucket Self Wringing Set is the household tool with a clever design to clean multiple surfaces efficiently and effectively. The floor cleaner contains a two-part self wringing wash and dry system that saves you time and effort. All you have to do is place the mop into the wash area, move it up and down a few times, and then repeat in the dry area. The result? A clean mop pad without physically squeezing out dirty water. 

JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set, Flat Floor Mop and Bucket, Mop for Floor Cleaning

Amazon

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

While a traditional mop can’t usually clean those hard-to-reach areas, this self-ringing pick can. It features a slim mop head that can rotate 360 degrees, giving the floor cleaner access to corners and tight spaces easily. It also comes with its four different steel handles and a wide-ranging extender to reach under furniture, too. 

The popular mop comes with three microfiber mop pads ideal for wiping down various surfaces including hard floors, baseboards, walls, and even cabinets. Some shoppers even use it on appliances, which goes to show it can be tough on dirt and gentle on delicate areas. These microfiber heads can even be laundered after use, so you’ll always have a clean one on hand. 

Plus, the nifty mop was created with space saving in mind. The mop and bucket is easy to store in your cleaning supply closet, laundry room, or kitchen pantry.

The Joymoop mop secured a spot on three different Amazon best-seller lists, which makes sense since it has earned more than 3,400 five-star ratings from satisfied shoppers. 

“This mop and bucket combination makes mopping my wood floors effortless,” one Amazon shopper wrote. "I never have to touch the mop head.”

Another shopper wrote “This product is worth the hype. Simple design and gets the job done.” Adding that “the cleaning and drying slots work very well and there is the perfect amount of moisture on the pad for all surface types. Walls, ceilings, floors and baseboards were all cleaned in record time.”

Ready to see how easy cleaning your floors can be? Grab the Joymoop mop set now while this seasonal sale lasts. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Utopia Kitchen 12 Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast iron Skillet - Frying Pan
This Best-Selling Cast Iron Skillet With 18,200 Perfect Ratings Is as Little as $11 at Amazon
Sleep Awareness Amazon Deals
The 25 Best Amazon Deals Happening During Sleep Awareness Week 2023
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Libby Cork footbed Sandal Tout
Even Shoppers With Plantar Fasciitis Say These $30 Braided Sandals Are Supportive
Related Articles
BLACK+DECKER Steam Mop
The Steam Mop We Named the ‘Best Budget’ Pick Is Nearly 30% Off at Amazon Right Now
Shark S1000 Steam Mop White/Seafoam TOUT
The Shark Steam Mop With 9,000 Perfect Ratings Is Quietly on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever
Stylish Space-Saving Furniture Pieces TOUT
10 Popular Space-Saving Furniture Pieces to Revamp Your Guest Bedroom—Up to 71% Off
BISSELL, 2554A CrossWave Cordless Max All
Shoppers Say This Cordless Bissell Wet-Dry Vacuum 'Gets All the Pet Gunk' From Their Floors—and It's on Sale
Best-Selling Patio Furniture Finds on Amazon Tout
There Are So Many Spring Patio Furniture Pieces on Sale at Amazon Right Now—Up to 80% Off
OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set tout
11 Smart Bathroom Cleaners to Get You Started on Spring Cleaning—Starting at $8
New Clever Home Finds at Amazon
10 Clever Home Finds to Upgrade the Way You Organize and Clean Your Space—Starting at $4
Woman making bed
Have Allergies? These 8 Home Cleaning Tips Can Help
clean-laminate-wood-floors
How to Keep Your Laminate Wood Floors Looking Shiny and New
Best Steam Mops
The 7 Best Steam Mops of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Spring Cleaning Shortcuts, gloves and sponge
10 Brilliant Spring Cleaning Shortcuts
A person cleans a painted wall with a pink cloth while wearing a red cleaning glove
How to Clean Walls for a Room Refresh
kb-digital-issue-These-11-Appliances-Are-the-Future-of-Cleaning
The Future of Cleaning: It's Time to Pick Out Your Robot
Best Cleaners for Vinyl Floor
The 7 Best Vinyl Floor Cleaners of 2023
two cordless vacuums
The 5 Best Cordless Vacuums for Hardwood Floors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Laminate Floor Cleaners of 2022
The 8 Best Laminate Floor Cleaners of 2023