The Best-Selling Floor Cleaner That Makes Surfaces Spotless ‘in Record Time’ Is on Sale at Amazon

Looking for a spring refresh, but not sure where to start? The answer might be right under your feet. As dust and pollen begin to circulate more these next few months, it’s important to keep your hardwood floors in check. Cue this best-selling floor cleaner that washes and squeezes itself—and it’s currently on sale and has a coupon.

The Joymoop Mop and Bucket Self Wringing Set is the household tool with a clever design to clean multiple surfaces efficiently and effectively. The floor cleaner contains a two-part self wringing wash and dry system that saves you time and effort. All you have to do is place the mop into the wash area, move it up and down a few times, and then repeat in the dry area. The result? A clean mop pad without physically squeezing out dirty water.

Amazon

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

While a traditional mop can’t usually clean those hard-to-reach areas, this self-ringing pick can. It features a slim mop head that can rotate 360 degrees, giving the floor cleaner access to corners and tight spaces easily. It also comes with its four different steel handles and a wide-ranging extender to reach under furniture, too.

The popular mop comes with three microfiber mop pads ideal for wiping down various surfaces including hard floors, baseboards, walls, and even cabinets. Some shoppers even use it on appliances, which goes to show it can be tough on dirt and gentle on delicate areas. These microfiber heads can even be laundered after use, so you’ll always have a clean one on hand.

Plus, the nifty mop was created with space saving in mind. The mop and bucket is easy to store in your cleaning supply closet, laundry room, or kitchen pantry.

The Joymoop mop secured a spot on three different Amazon best-seller lists, which makes sense since it has earned more than 3,400 five-star ratings from satisfied shoppers.

“This mop and bucket combination makes mopping my wood floors effortless,” one Amazon shopper wrote. "I never have to touch the mop head.”

Another shopper wrote “This product is worth the hype. Simple design and gets the job done.” Adding that “the cleaning and drying slots work very well and there is the perfect amount of moisture on the pad for all surface types. Walls, ceilings, floors and baseboards were all cleaned in record time.”

Ready to see how easy cleaning your floors can be? Grab the Joymoop mop set now while this seasonal sale lasts.

